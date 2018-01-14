Spotted at the MLK 5K/10K and 1-mile Run Saturday morning

Spotted at the MLK 5K/10K and 1-mile Run is Saturday morning, January 13, 2108
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the MLK 5K/10K and 1-mile Run is Saturday morning, January 13, 2108
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the MLK 5K/10K and 1-mile Run is Saturday morning, January 13, 2108
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the MLK 5K/10K and 1-mile Run is Saturday morning, January 13, 2108
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the MLK 5K/10K and 1-mile Run is Saturday morning, January 13, 2108
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the MLK 5K/10K and 1-mile Run is Saturday morning, January 13, 2108
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the MLK 5K/10K and 1-mile Run is Saturday morning, January 13, 2108
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the MLK 5K/10K and 1-mile Run is Saturday morning, January 13, 2108
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the MLK 5K/10K and 1-mile Run is Saturday morning, January 13, 2108
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the MLK 5K/10K and 1-mile Run is Saturday morning, January 13, 2108
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the MLK 5K/10K and 1-mile Run is Saturday morning, January 13, 2108
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the MLK 5K/10K and 1-mile Run is Saturday morning, January 13, 2108
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the MLK 5K/10K and 1-mile Run is Saturday morning, January 13, 2108
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the MLK 5K/10K and 1-mile Run is Saturday morning, January 13, 2108
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the MLK 5K/10K and 1-mile Run is Saturday morning, January 13, 2108
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the MLK 5K/10K and 1-mile Run is Saturday morning, January 13, 2108
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the MLK 5K/10K and 1-mile Run is Saturday morning, January 13, 2108
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the MLK 5K/10K and 1-mile Run is Saturday morning, January 13, 2108
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the MLK 5K/10K and 1-mile Run is Saturday morning, January 13, 2108
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the MLK 5K/10K and 1-mile Run is Saturday morning, January 13, 2108
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the MLK 5K/10K and 1-mile Run is Saturday morning, January 13, 2108
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the MLK 5K/10K and 1-mile Run is Saturday morning, January 13, 2108
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the MLK 5K/10K and 1-mile Run is Saturday morning, January 13, 2108
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the MLK 5K/10K and 1-mile Run is Saturday morning, January 13, 2108
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the MLK 5K/10K and 1-mile Run is Saturday morning, January 13, 2108
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the MLK 5K/10K and 1-mile Run is Saturday morning, January 13, 2108
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the MLK 5K/10K and 1-mile Run is Saturday morning, January 13, 2108
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the MLK 5K/10K and 1-mile Run is Saturday morning, January 13, 2108
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the MLK 5K/10K and 1-mile Run is Saturday morning, January 13, 2108
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the MLK 5K/10K and 1-mile Run is Saturday morning, January 13, 2108
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the MLK 5K/10K and 1-mile Run is Saturday morning, January 13, 2108
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the MLK 5K/10K and 1-mile Run is Saturday morning, January 13, 2108
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the MLK 5K/10K and 1-mile Run is Saturday morning, January 13, 2108
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the MLK 5K/10K and 1-mile Run is Saturday morning, January 13, 2108
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the MLK 5K/10K and 1-mile Run is Saturday morning, January 13, 2108
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the MLK 5K/10K and 1-mile Run is Saturday morning, January 13, 2108
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the MLK 5K/10K and 1-mile Run is Saturday morning, January 13, 2108
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the MLK 5K/10K and 1-mile Run is Saturday morning, January 13, 2108
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the MLK 5K/10K and 1-mile Run is Saturday morning, January 13, 2108
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the MLK 5K/10K and 1-mile Run is Saturday morning, January 13, 2108
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the MLK 5K/10K and 1-mile Run is Saturday morning, January 13, 2108
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the MLK 5K/10K and 1-mile Run is Saturday morning, January 13, 2108
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the MLK 5K/10K and 1-mile Run is Saturday morning, January 13, 2108
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the MLK 5K/10K and 1-mile Run is Saturday morning, January 13, 2108
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the MLK 5K/10K and 1-mile Run is Saturday morning, January 13, 2108
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the MLK 5K/10K and 1-mile Run is Saturday morning, January 13, 2108
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the MLK 5K/10K and 1-mile Run is Saturday morning, January 13, 2108
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the MLK 5K/10K and 1-mile Run is Saturday morning, January 13, 2108
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the MLK 5K/10K and 1-mile Run is Saturday morning, January 13, 2108
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the MLK 5K/10K and 1-mile Run is Saturday morning, January 13, 2108
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the MLK 5K/10K and 1-mile Run is Saturday morning, January 13, 2108
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the MLK 5K/10K and 1-mile Run is Saturday morning, January 13, 2108
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the MLK 5K/10K and 1-mile Run is Saturday morning, January 13, 2108
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the MLK 5K/10K and 1-mile Run is Saturday morning, January 13, 2108
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the MLK 5K/10K and 1-mile Run is Saturday morning, January 13, 2108
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the MLK 5K/10K and 1-mile Run is Saturday morning, January 13, 2108
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the MLK 5K/10K and 1-mile Run is Saturday morning, January 13, 2108
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the MLK 5K/10K and 1-mile Run is Saturday morning, January 13, 2108
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the MLK 5K/10K and 1-mile Run is Saturday morning, January 13, 2108
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the MLK 5K/10K and 1-mile Run is Saturday morning, January 13, 2108
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the MLK 5K/10K and 1-mile Run is Saturday morning, January 13, 2108
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the MLK 5K/10K and 1-mile Run is Saturday morning, January 13, 2108
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the MLK 5K/10K and 1-mile Run is Saturday morning, January 13, 2108
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the MLK 5K/10K and 1-mile Run is Saturday morning, January 13, 2108
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the MLK 5K/10K and 1-mile Run is Saturday morning, January 13, 2108
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the MLK 5K/10K and 1-mile Run is Saturday morning, January 13, 2108
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the MLK 5K/10K and 1-mile Run is Saturday morning, January 13, 2108
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the MLK 5K/10K and 1-mile Run is Saturday morning, January 13, 2108
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the MLK 5K/10K and 1-mile Run is Saturday morning, January 13, 2108
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the MLK 5K/10K and 1-mile Run is Saturday morning, January 13, 2108
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the MLK 5K/10K and 1-mile Run is Saturday morning, January 13, 2108
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the MLK 5K/10K and 1-mile Run is Saturday morning, January 13, 2108
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the MLK 5K/10K and 1-mile Run is Saturday morning, January 13, 2108
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the MLK 5K/10K and 1-mile Run is Saturday morning, January 13, 2108
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the MLK 5K/10K and 1-mile Run is Saturday morning, January 13, 2108
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the MLK 5K/10K and 1-mile Run is Saturday morning, January 13, 2108
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the MLK 5K/10K and 1-mile Run is Saturday morning, January 13, 2108
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the MLK 5K/10K and 1-mile Run is Saturday morning, January 13, 2108
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the MLK 5K/10K and 1-mile Run is Saturday morning, January 13, 2108
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the MLK 5K/10K and 1-mile Run is Saturday morning, January 13, 2108
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the MLK 5K/10K and 1-mile Run is Saturday morning, January 13, 2108
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the MLK 5K/10K and 1-mile Run is Saturday morning, January 13, 2108
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the MLK 5K/10K and 1-mile Run is Saturday morning, January 13, 2108
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D
Spotted at the MLK 5K/10K and 1-mile Run is Saturday morning, January 13, 2108
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D