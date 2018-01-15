iHeart Media radio station WGSY-FM, previously known as Sunny 100, announced Monday it would change its name to Santa 100 and play only Christmas music, all the time
Local

Local radio station switches to all Christmas music, all the time

By Scott Berson

sberson@ledger-enquirer.com

January 15, 2018 10:53 AM

Do you find yourself longing for those sleigh-bells ringing (and ring-ting-tingling too) even when Christmas is over? Do you long to hear about those chestnuts roasting over an open fire even during those droopy summer months?

If so, you're in luck. Local radio station Sunny 100 (WGSY-FM, 100.1), which used to play adult contemporary hits, announced Monday that it has re-branded as Santa 100. It will now play nothing but Christmas music - all year, every day.

The station called it one of "the most dramatic and exciting new musical directions ever under-taken by a U.S. terrestrial radio station" in a press release Monday morning, and said the change came after "the most arduous and focused research test ever."

On Monday, the Sunny 100 Facebook page was gone, and the station's logo on the iHeartMedia website was replaced with a new Santa 100 logo.

The new Santa 100 radio station logo
iHeartMedia website Special to the Ledger-Enquirer

Some Columbus residents originally thought there was some sort of mistake when they woke up to the festive tunes Monday morning.

"Looks like someone fell asleep at radio station Sunny 100," Shevon Thomas wrote on Facebook. "They are playing their Christmas playlist today!"

Nope, nobody was asleep on the job - it's the real deal.

"This might strike some as being risky in this environment of new media, but I’ve looked at the numbers and they don’t lie," local market president Jennifer Newman said in the release. "There’s literally a clamoring for Christmas music 24/7/365/52.”

Sunny 100's programming appears to have moved to a new place on the dial, 94.7, the previous home of country music station The Legend, according to its website.

