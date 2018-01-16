Ahead of winter storm, SafeHouse warming station opens for homeless

More Videos 1:41 Video Notebook: The Alpha Hymn Pause 1:47 Mayor promises 'I am one of you, I'm a soldier for justice' at MLK Jr. Unity Breakfast 0:19 Ducks 'ice skate' on frozen pond in northeast Georgia 0:32 Five ways to potentially get yourself safely out of a road rage incident 0:59 Thief grabs bag with $30,000 worth of cash and jewelry while victim pumps gas 2:34 Charles Roberts announces intent to run for Columbus mayor 2:20 Arroyo Grande teen shares story that inspired 'Grey's Anatomy' episode 2:46 MLK Unity Breakfast speaker says nation has been pushed into a "Trumphole" 1:21 Columbus woman awarded $26 million in malpractice suit against St. Francis Hospital 6:50 MCSD board debates whether to hire recommended special-education director Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Volunteers help thaw the freeze one hot meal at a time Volunteers throughout the community have stepped up their efforts during this week's cold snap to help the less fortunate. Among those are volunteers from St. Paul United Methodist Church who provided a hot meal Thursday evening at SafeHouse for members of the homeless community. SafeHouse has stayed open around the clock as a warming station for those needing a way to get out of the below-freezing temperatures. Volunteers throughout the community have stepped up their efforts during this week's cold snap to help the less fortunate. Among those are volunteers from St. Paul United Methodist Church who provided a hot meal Thursday evening at SafeHouse for members of the homeless community. SafeHouse has stayed open around the clock as a warming station for those needing a way to get out of the below-freezing temperatures. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

