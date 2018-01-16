Winter storm update: Enrichment Services Program closes Head Start centers

Enrichment Services Program will close several centers Tuesday due to a winter storm headed to the area.
The closings will affect all Early Head Start, Head Start and Neighborhood centers in Muscogee County, Harris County, Chattahoochee County, Clay County, Quitman County, Randolph County, Stewart County and Russell County/Phenix City, Ala., according to a news release issued by the agency.
“As a reminder to the community, in the event of inclement weather, we will follow the school district closings for each respective county,” the news release read. “Please continue to visit our website, www.enrichmentservices.org, and monitor our Facebook page for up-to-date information.”
