CCG to open later than usual; two Recorders Court sessions canceled

By Alva James-Johnson

ajjohnson@ledger-enquirer.com

January 16, 2018 07:27 PM

The Columbus Consolidated Government will open a little later than usual Wednesday due to inclement weather expected overnight.

City Manager Isaiah Hugley has authorized department heads to allow employees, except emergency and other essential personnel, to report to work at 10 a.m.

Recorder’s Court sessions scheduled for 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. Wednesday have been canceled and will be rescheduled for another date and time.

Wednesday afternoon Recorder’s Court sessions at 1:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. will be held as normal.

METRA service is scheduled to run as normal depending on road and weather conditions. For METRA weather-related updates call 706-225-4673.

Hours of operation and all city services will resume as normal on Thursday.

Alva James-Johnson: 706-571-8521, @amjreporter

