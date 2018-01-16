MidTown Inc. executive director Anne King announces retirement

MidTown Inc. Executive Director Anne King will soon retire from the position, according to a news release issued by the organization.
MidTown Board President Tripp Wade made the announcement Tuesday, the release said. King’s retirement goes into effect July 1.
“King, a 40-year resident of MidTown, will be moving with her husband Tom to Greenville, S.C.,” according to the release. “She observed, ‘We are closing our eyes and taking a giant leap, embarking on an adventure to be closer to family, moving to a community that shares many of the qualities we love most in MidTown and Columbus.’”
King served on the steering committee of the MidTown Project, and as a founding board member of MidTown, Inc. before succeeding Teresa Tomlinson as the organization’s executive director in May, 2010.
During her tenure, MidTown has been the recipient of a Knight Cities Challenge Award for the Minimum Grid project, a partner with the Incremental Development Alliance to renew a culture of small-scale development, and the 2017 recipient of a $300,000 operations support matching grant from an anonymous donor.
The organization’s president-elect, Muffy Schladensky, and immediate past president, Bennie Newroth, will co-chair the search committee for a new executive director.
“... This is an exciting time in the life of our community,” said Wade. “While we will miss Anne’s leadership, we have an outstanding Board of Directors and staff team to build on a solid foundation, advance our mission, expand our vision, engage the community and support a new director.”
