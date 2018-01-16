Mike Haskey mhaskey@ledger-enquirer.com Anne King, executive director at MidTown Inc. 11/04/15
Mike Haskey mhaskey@ledger-enquirer.com Anne King, executive director at MidTown Inc. 11/04/15 Mike Haskey mhaskey@ledger-enquirer.com
Mike Haskey mhaskey@ledger-enquirer.com Anne King, executive director at MidTown Inc. 11/04/15 Mike Haskey mhaskey@ledger-enquirer.com

Local

MidTown Inc. executive director Anne King announces retirement

By Alva James-Johnson

ajjohnson@ledger-enquirer.com

January 16, 2018 08:05 PM

MidTown Inc. Executive Director Anne King will soon retire from the position, according to a news release issued by the organization.

MidTown Board President Tripp Wade made the announcement Tuesday, the release said. King’s retirement goes into effect July 1.

“King, a 40-year resident of MidTown, will be moving with her husband Tom to Greenville, S.C.,” according to the release. “She observed, ‘We are closing our eyes and taking a giant leap, embarking on an adventure to be closer to family, moving to a community that shares many of the qualities we love most in MidTown and Columbus.’”

King served on the steering committee of the MidTown Project, and as a founding board member of MidTown, Inc. before succeeding Teresa Tomlinson as the organization’s executive director in May, 2010.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

During her tenure, MidTown has been the recipient of a Knight Cities Challenge Award for the Minimum Grid project, a partner with the Incremental Development Alliance to renew a culture of small-scale development, and the 2017 recipient of a $300,000 operations support matching grant from an anonymous donor.

The organization’s president-elect, Muffy Schladensky, and immediate past president, Bennie Newroth, will co-chair the search committee for a new executive director.

“... This is an exciting time in the life of our community,” said Wade. “While we will miss Anne’s leadership, we have an outstanding Board of Directors and staff team to build on a solid foundation, advance our mission, expand our vision, engage the community and support a new director.”

Alva James-Johnson: 706-571-8521, @amjreporter

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Video Notebook: The Alpha Hymn

    The brothers of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity sing one verse and the chorus of the Alpha Hymn Monday morning at the 32nd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Unity Award Breakfast at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center in Columbus, Ga. The event was hosted by the Delta Iota Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. The singing of the Alpha Hymn has become an annual tradition at the event.

Video Notebook: The Alpha Hymn

Video Notebook: The Alpha Hymn 1:41

Video Notebook: The Alpha Hymn
She's the new Muscogee County School Board chairwoman 1:19

She's the new Muscogee County School Board chairwoman
Columbus State president: 'We are dreaming big -- bigger than ever' 4:06

Columbus State president: 'We are dreaming big -- bigger than ever'

View More Video