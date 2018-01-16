‘Stay off the roads’: Harris County closes schools, offices due to winter storm

Harris County issued a Code Red Tuesday night warning residents to stay off the roads due to a “potential winter weather event.”
All public schools and government offices will be closed Wednesday, according to the robo call issued by the county’s Emergency Management Agency.
“The National Weather Service has predicted one and a half to three inches of snow for Harris County,” it said. “Temperatures on Wednesday will not get above freezing. So any moisture on the road will freeze.
“For your safety, we’re asking citizens to stay off the roads if possible.”
Alva James-Johnson: 706-571-8521, @amjreporter
