‘Stay off the roads’: Harris County closes schools, offices due to winter storm

Video Notebook: The Alpha Hymn

The brothers of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity sing one verse and the chorus of the Alpha Hymn Monday morning at the 32nd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Unity Award Breakfast at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center in Columbus, Ga. The event was hosted by the Delta Iota Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. The singing of the Alpha Hymn has become an annual tradition at the event.