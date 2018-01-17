Roads could re-freeze overnight and prove hazardous Thursday
Roads are open in Phenix City - but still dangerous, and will freeze again

By Scott Berson

sberson@ledger-enquirer.com

January 17, 2018 02:35 PM

After a deep freeze of a morning that left many roads iced over and driving safely virtually impossible in some areas, the Phenix City announced on its Facebook page that all city roads were open and navigable Wednesday afternoon.

"All roads are currently open, but there are still MANY icy spots. PLEASE ONLY DRIVE IN THE CASE OF AN EMERGENCY AND USE EXTREME CAUTION," the city wrote.

Roads have been sanded in the most dangerous areas, making them treacherous, but passable if necessary.

However, the below-freezing temperatures will cause any water left on the road to re-freeze overnight, leading to another morning of dangerous driving.

"We suggest staying off the roads until temperatures recover tomorrow morning," the city said.

It has been a rough day for drivers. Harris County and Columbus police reported a combined total of about 80 car crashes by Wednesday afternoon.

"Road crews are out trying to do everything they can to put sand on the roads to make the roads passable, but the roads are still dangerous, slick," Columbus Police Maj. Charles Kennedy said. "We are just encouraging people to stay off the road unless they just absolutely have to be on the road."

