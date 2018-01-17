Columbus city offices delay Thursday opening, makeup Monday holiday garbage collection set Saturday

Because hazardous driving conditions are expected to continue into Thursday morning, the Columbus Consolidated Government will delay opening city offices until 11 a.m.
Morning Recorder’s Court sessions are canceled, but preliminary hearings scheduled for 2 p.m. in Columbus will be held.
In Phenix City, Municipal Court set for 8:30 a.m. will be postponed until 10 a.m.
The Columbus city government is shifting other schedules to deal with the weather emergency as follows:
Never miss a local story.
- METRA Bus service, including Dial-A-Ride, will be delayed until 10 a.m. Call 706-225-4673 for more information.
- Garbage collection will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday. The Wednesday garbage collection for routes the city did not run Monday during the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday is postponed until Saturday.
Normal city operating hours are to resume Friday morning.
Tim Chitwood: 706-571-8508, @timchitwoodle
Comments