How long will the ice last - and when does it warm up again?

Columbus and the Valley's collective snow days are coming to a close. But what can we expect for the rest of the week and into the weekend? And when will this darn ice be gone?
No more snow today, according to the National Weather Service, but the ice will stick around for a little while longer. Most of the long stretches of ice on the roads are largely gone now, officials say, and instead you'll mostly come across patches of ice at different points that could make driving treacherous.
Some of that will be black ice, or a thin layer of ice that blends into the road and is difficult to see.
Officials would rather you not drive on the roads at all when it's still icy, but if you have to, check out some facts and tips about black ice from Columbus Police Lt. Clyde Dent.
So when will the ice actually be gone for good?
Well, yesterday's temperature didn't get high enough to do much good in melting all the ice and snow, although city officials did their best to speed the process along by spreading sand and brine along the worst intersections and stretches of road.
Luckily, the ice should be on its way out today. The temperature should rise from a brisk morning in the teens back to what has become the baseline for winter temperatures in Columbus this year - days in the middling 40s and low 50s, and nights dropping into the 30s.
Be aware, however - in areas where it's especially shady, a lot of that ice and snow could stick around for a little longer.
On Thursday, we should see a sunny day with low winds swing us back to a high of around 45, though the temperature will drop again to well below freezing tonight.
The days should get progressively warmer from here as far as forecasters can tell. Friday and Saturday should see us get into the 50s, and Sunday we'll even reach into the 60s.
Overnight lows aren't expected to get below freezing, either, except maybe for Friday night, according to the National Weather Service.
The days should be sunny and clear, too - so you'll be able to actually go out and enjoy that warmer weather. That'll be a nice break from wondering whether your car will turn into a sled on the hill down the street.
