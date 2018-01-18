See what your tires might see in a skid on icy roads

Members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. fed members of the Carver Heights community Monday as one of it's "Community Impact Days" and as a way to remember and honor Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Sorority members from three different chapters hosted the lunch at St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church at 2935 9th Street in Columbus. They also gave away gift bags with personal hygiene items. Childhood hunger and homelessness are among the sorority's focuses. Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority is celebrating its 110th year this year.