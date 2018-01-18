Some Columbus roads still closed due to icy conditions after winter storm

More Videos 0:20 See what your tires might see in a skid on icy roads Pause 2:20 Black Panther 0:52 Watch as motorists encounter icy hill on Manchester Expressway 2:07 The Bo Bartlett Center a place for students to develop their creativity 1:31 Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin 2:53 Great Wolf Lodge brings a family resort to LaGrange 1:19 She's the new Muscogee County School Board chairwoman 1:20 New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:43 Homeless man found dead in downtown 'never asked anybody for anything,' says friend 0:47 Video Notebook: Nice to see the snow, nicer to see it go Video Link copy Embed Code copy

There are still icy patches on roads throughout the Chattahoochee Valley thanks to Winter Storm Inga so you'll still need to be cautious. As of lunchtime Thursday a section of 10th Street, between Front Ave. and Broadway, was on that list. We thought we would attach a small camera to a hockey puck to give you the "tire's-eye-view." Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer