Some Columbus roads still closed due to icy conditions after winter storm

The Department of Public Works continued to control traffic on several roads throughout the city Thursday due to slick ice that just would not melt.
As of 4 p.m. Thursday, there were still seven roads with barricades, a significant reduction from the 82 roads closed Wednesday, according to an email from the Public Works Department. Routes for waste collection were cleared, but there were still areas of concern.
In addition to the seven barricaded areas, there were many other roadways that required repeated control measures, such as sand and salt, throughout the storm event.
“Forestry/Beautification crews will continue through the night to address existing areas still presenting with icy conditions and also addressing any new areas reported by 311/911 overnight,” wrote Don Osborne, assistant Public Works director, in the email. “Additional support by the streets division will be provided for any additional deployment of traffic calming measures as needed.
Never miss a local story.
“Several areas persist due to ice in areas not in direct sunlight today, such as multistory buildings in downtown areas and areas with shade from tree canopies,” he added. “These areas have either not melted and evaporated, which puts them subject to refreezing, or the ice didn’t melt today. These are being assessed and retreated as necessary through today and overnight.”
Osborne said he expected the city to begin wrapping up the response effort by midday Friday due to higher temperatures.
Here’s a list of areas still barricaded or restricted to traffic Thursday afternoon:
- 13th Street Bridge from 10th Avenue to Fifth Avenue
- Forest Avenue at 17th and 18th streets
- 38th Street from Second Avenue to Manchester Expressway
- 13th Street and Broadway
- Pierce Chapel Road at Blackmon Road
- 5555 Whittlesey Boulevard
- 6549 Whittlesey Boulevard
Alva James-Johnson: 706-571-8521, @amjreporter
Comments