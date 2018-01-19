Coroner releases name of woman killed in wreck on Steam Mill Road

A 31-year-old Columbus woman was killed late Thursday in a wreck on Steam Mill Road, Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said.
Claudia Nicole Johnson was pronounced dead on the scene at 11:07 p.m. Her body will be transported to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab in Decatur for an autopsy.
Columbus police were called to the intersection of Steam Mill Road and Englewood Drive around 9:50 p.m. Thursday to investigate a wreck. Officials said Johnson was a passenger in a 2009 Hyundai Accent when it collided with a Ford Crown Victoria in the 4400 block of Steam Mill Road.
No other details were immediately released.
