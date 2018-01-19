More Videos

See what your tires might see in a skid on icy roads 0:20

See what your tires might see in a skid on icy roads

Pause
Black Panther 2:20

Black Panther

Watch as motorists encounter icy hill on Manchester Expressway 0:52

Watch as motorists encounter icy hill on Manchester Expressway

What to do if you've been in a car accident 1:09

What to do if you've been in a car accident

Liberian president answers questions from St. Anne-Pacelli students 3:46

Liberian president answers questions from St. Anne-Pacelli students

Sunday Interview: New sheriff discusses budget 3:16

Sunday Interview: New sheriff discusses budget

Artist brings big vision to Columbus Museum 1:28

Artist brings big vision to Columbus Museum

Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin 1:31

Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin

She's the new Muscogee County School Board chairwoman 1:19

She's the new Muscogee County School Board chairwoman

Maj. Gil Slouchick addresses drugs and the crimes that follow 2:52

Maj. Gil Slouchick addresses drugs and the crimes that follow

  • What to do if you've been in a car accident

    Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident

Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy
Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy

Local

Coroner releases name of woman killed in wreck on Steam Mill Road

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

January 19, 2018 08:13 AM

A 31-year-old Columbus woman was killed late Thursday in a wreck on Steam Mill Road, Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said.

Claudia Nicole Johnson was pronounced dead on the scene at 11:07 p.m. Her body will be transported to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab in Decatur for an autopsy.

Columbus police were called to the intersection of Steam Mill Road and Englewood Drive around 9:50 p.m. Thursday to investigate a wreck. Officials said Johnson was a passenger in a 2009 Hyundai Accent when it collided with a Ford Crown Victoria in the 4400 block of Steam Mill Road.

No other details were immediately released.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92



  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

See what your tires might see in a skid on icy roads 0:20

See what your tires might see in a skid on icy roads

Pause
Black Panther 2:20

Black Panther

Watch as motorists encounter icy hill on Manchester Expressway 0:52

Watch as motorists encounter icy hill on Manchester Expressway

What to do if you've been in a car accident 1:09

What to do if you've been in a car accident

Liberian president answers questions from St. Anne-Pacelli students 3:46

Liberian president answers questions from St. Anne-Pacelli students

Sunday Interview: New sheriff discusses budget 3:16

Sunday Interview: New sheriff discusses budget

Artist brings big vision to Columbus Museum 1:28

Artist brings big vision to Columbus Museum

Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin 1:31

Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin

She's the new Muscogee County School Board chairwoman 1:19

She's the new Muscogee County School Board chairwoman

Maj. Gil Slouchick addresses drugs and the crimes that follow 2:52

Maj. Gil Slouchick addresses drugs and the crimes that follow

  • See what your tires might see in a skid on icy roads

    There are still icy patches on roads throughout the Chattahoochee Valley thanks to Winter Storm Inga so you'll still need to be cautious. As of lunchtime Thursday a section of 10th Street, between Front Ave. and Broadway, was on that list. We thought we would attach a small camera to a hockey puck to give you the "tire's-eye-view."

See what your tires might see in a skid on icy roads

View More Video