Sheriff Tompkins to speak on challenges, opportunities after one year in office

Sheriff Donna Tompkins will be the guest speaker at a Muscogee County Democratic Committee meeting on Saturday.
The meeting will be held 10:30 a.m. at the Columbus Public Library at 3000 Macon Road.
Tompkins will speak on “Challenges and Opportunities after One Year in Office.”
She was elected to office in December of 2016, winning a runoff against former Sheriff John Darr by a 52 to 48 percent margin.
For more information about the event, call 706-332-9329.
Alva James-Johnson: 706-571-8521, @amjreporter
