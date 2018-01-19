More Videos

    When Donna Tompkins won a gender discrimination lawsuit against then-Muscogee County Sheriff John Darr in 2013, she had no idea that she would one day sit in his seat.

When Donna Tompkins won a gender discrimination lawsuit against then-Muscogee County Sheriff John Darr in 2013, she had no idea that she would one day sit in his seat. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer
Local

Sheriff Tompkins to speak on challenges, opportunities after one year in office

By Alva James-Johnson

ajjohnson@ledger-enquirer.com

January 19, 2018 05:32 PM

Sheriff Donna Tompkins will be the guest speaker at a Muscogee County Democratic Committee meeting on Saturday.

The meeting will be held 10:30 a.m. at the Columbus Public Library at 3000 Macon Road.

Tompkins will speak on “Challenges and Opportunities after One Year in Office.”

She was elected to office in December of 2016, winning a runoff against former Sheriff John Darr by a 52 to 48 percent margin.

For more information about the event, call 706-332-9329.

Alva James-Johnson: 706-571-8521, @amjreporter

