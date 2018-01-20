More Videos

See what your tires might see in a skid on icy roads 0:20

See what your tires might see in a skid on icy roads

Pause
MLK Unity Breakfast speaker says nation has been pushed into a 'Trumphole' 2:46

MLK Unity Breakfast speaker says nation has been pushed into a "Trumphole"

What to do if you've been in a car accident 1:09

What to do if you've been in a car accident

Artist brings big vision to Columbus Museum 1:28

Artist brings big vision to Columbus Museum

Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin 1:31

Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin

Spotlight on Supercharged Beverage founder 2:43

Spotlight on Supercharged Beverage founder

Dad and Daughter’s Trio 4:25

Dad and Daughter’s Trio

Smiths Station's Deondrae Williams signs with Navy 2:15

Smiths Station's Deondrae Williams signs with Navy

Maj. Gil Slouchick addresses drugs and the crimes that follow 2:52

Maj. Gil Slouchick addresses drugs and the crimes that follow

Water skiers brave cold water and weather to keep tradition going 1:22

Water skiers brave cold water and weather to keep tradition going

  • Dad and Daughter’s Trio

    Gospel Trio consists of Rev. Norman Garrison, his daughter Gennifer Anderson and granddaughter Jasmine Garrison.

Gospel Trio consists of Rev. Norman Garrison, his daughter Gennifer Anderson and granddaughter Jasmine Garrison. Larry Gierer lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com
Gospel Trio consists of Rev. Norman Garrison, his daughter Gennifer Anderson and granddaughter Jasmine Garrison. Larry Gierer lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

Local

Alabama pastor forms singing trio with daughter, granddaughter

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

January 20, 2018 02:49 AM

The Rev. Norman Garrison likes to sing songs that carry a powerful message.

“I have found that many will respond to a song more so than the preached word,” said Garrison, who has delivered plenty of sermons during more than 45 years in the ministry.

And he has sung many a song.

The 70-year-old Garrison is a gospel singer who has performed as a solo act and as a member of a popular quartet.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Those were not likely any more rewarding than what he is doing now.

Dad and Daughter’s Trio consists of Garrison, his daughter, Gennifer Anderson, and granddaughter, Jasmine Garrison.

It was formed last year.

“It was originally going to be a duo, me and my father, but then Jasmine said she would like to perform,” Anderson said.

“I like to make people happy and I think we do that with our singing,” Jasmine said.

“She is the self proclaimed manager,” her mother said, smiling.

“We love to sing for the Lord,” Garrison said. “We have a message that we put in music. That message is know Christ as your Savior and let him change your life for the better.”

The trio made its debut singing at a festival at Glen Anthony Baptist Church in Columbus. The first song was “Walk on Water.”

“There were some jitters at first but it was fun,” Anderson said.

Garrison is a Columbus native who played the tuba in the Baker High School Band.

He was the senior pastor at Calvary Tabernacle of God in Smiths Station, Ala., for 37 years and is now an associate pastor at Power of Praise Assembly of God in Phenix City.

Anderson is a substitute teacher for Lee County Schools and Jasmine is a senior at Smiths Station High School.

Garrison used to have a television show at Christian television station WYBU where he also edited video. He is still the station chaplain.

His interest in music began at an early age.

“My mother bought me a guitar when I was 7 years old,” he said.

And most of his singing as a youth was “for my mama.”

He was in the U.S. Marine Corps for four years, serving in Vietnam during the war.

“I did some singing there but it was not gospel,” he said, laughing.

Back home he performed for about eight years with a quartet formed by Harold Jones called The Revelations.

“We sang in a lot of places in Georgia and Alabama. Between practices and shows, it was very time consuming, but I enjoyed it,” he said.

The trio is a member of the Chattahoochee Valley Southern Gospel Association and performs at many benefits.

“There is a lot of satisfaction in that,” Anderson said.

“We never ask anyone to bring us to sing,” Garrison said. “We wait for the invitation.”

The trio can be reached at norm226@yahoo.com or 334-614-1883.

The trio will be singing at a benefit Feb. 10 at Power of Praise Assembly of God Church, the Gospel Jubilee at Moon Lake in Phenix City on April 21 and the Dale Davis Memorial Christian Fun Day on May 19 at Sanford Road Park in Phenix They rehearse with Garrison’s wife of 49 years, Thelma, listening closely.

“She is our biggest critic,” Anderson said.

“She lets us know what she thinks,” Garrison added.

And his wife said she likes what she hears.

“We are here to be a blessing to someone,” Anderson said.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

See what your tires might see in a skid on icy roads 0:20

See what your tires might see in a skid on icy roads

Pause
MLK Unity Breakfast speaker says nation has been pushed into a 'Trumphole' 2:46

MLK Unity Breakfast speaker says nation has been pushed into a "Trumphole"

What to do if you've been in a car accident 1:09

What to do if you've been in a car accident

Artist brings big vision to Columbus Museum 1:28

Artist brings big vision to Columbus Museum

Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin 1:31

Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin

Spotlight on Supercharged Beverage founder 2:43

Spotlight on Supercharged Beverage founder

Dad and Daughter’s Trio 4:25

Dad and Daughter’s Trio

Smiths Station's Deondrae Williams signs with Navy 2:15

Smiths Station's Deondrae Williams signs with Navy

Maj. Gil Slouchick addresses drugs and the crimes that follow 2:52

Maj. Gil Slouchick addresses drugs and the crimes that follow

Water skiers brave cold water and weather to keep tradition going 1:22

Water skiers brave cold water and weather to keep tradition going

  • See what your tires might see in a skid on icy roads

    There are still icy patches on roads throughout the Chattahoochee Valley thanks to Winter Storm Inga so you'll still need to be cautious. As of lunchtime Thursday a section of 10th Street, between Front Ave. and Broadway, was on that list. We thought we would attach a small camera to a hockey puck to give you the "tire's-eye-view."

See what your tires might see in a skid on icy roads

View More Video