Alabama pastor forms singing trio with daughter, granddaughter

The Rev. Norman Garrison likes to sing songs that carry a powerful message.
“I have found that many will respond to a song more so than the preached word,” said Garrison, who has delivered plenty of sermons during more than 45 years in the ministry.
And he has sung many a song.
The 70-year-old Garrison is a gospel singer who has performed as a solo act and as a member of a popular quartet.
Those were not likely any more rewarding than what he is doing now.
Dad and Daughter’s Trio consists of Garrison, his daughter, Gennifer Anderson, and granddaughter, Jasmine Garrison.
It was formed last year.
“It was originally going to be a duo, me and my father, but then Jasmine said she would like to perform,” Anderson said.
“I like to make people happy and I think we do that with our singing,” Jasmine said.
“She is the self proclaimed manager,” her mother said, smiling.
“We love to sing for the Lord,” Garrison said. “We have a message that we put in music. That message is know Christ as your Savior and let him change your life for the better.”
The trio made its debut singing at a festival at Glen Anthony Baptist Church in Columbus. The first song was “Walk on Water.”
“There were some jitters at first but it was fun,” Anderson said.
Garrison is a Columbus native who played the tuba in the Baker High School Band.
He was the senior pastor at Calvary Tabernacle of God in Smiths Station, Ala., for 37 years and is now an associate pastor at Power of Praise Assembly of God in Phenix City.
Anderson is a substitute teacher for Lee County Schools and Jasmine is a senior at Smiths Station High School.
Garrison used to have a television show at Christian television station WYBU where he also edited video. He is still the station chaplain.
His interest in music began at an early age.
“My mother bought me a guitar when I was 7 years old,” he said.
And most of his singing as a youth was “for my mama.”
He was in the U.S. Marine Corps for four years, serving in Vietnam during the war.
“I did some singing there but it was not gospel,” he said, laughing.
Back home he performed for about eight years with a quartet formed by Harold Jones called The Revelations.
“We sang in a lot of places in Georgia and Alabama. Between practices and shows, it was very time consuming, but I enjoyed it,” he said.
The trio is a member of the Chattahoochee Valley Southern Gospel Association and performs at many benefits.
“There is a lot of satisfaction in that,” Anderson said.
“We never ask anyone to bring us to sing,” Garrison said. “We wait for the invitation.”
The trio can be reached at norm226@yahoo.com or 334-614-1883.
The trio will be singing at a benefit Feb. 10 at Power of Praise Assembly of God Church, the Gospel Jubilee at Moon Lake in Phenix City on April 21 and the Dale Davis Memorial Christian Fun Day on May 19 at Sanford Road Park in Phenix They rehearse with Garrison’s wife of 49 years, Thelma, listening closely.
“She is our biggest critic,” Anderson said.
“She lets us know what she thinks,” Garrison added.
And his wife said she likes what she hears.
“We are here to be a blessing to someone,” Anderson said.
