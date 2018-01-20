Alabama pastor forms singing trio with daughter, granddaughter

See what your tires might see in a skid on icy roads

There are still icy patches on roads throughout the Chattahoochee Valley thanks to Winter Storm Inga so you'll still need to be cautious. As of lunchtime Thursday a section of 10th Street, between Front Ave. and Broadway, was on that list. We thought we would attach a small camera to a hockey puck to give you the "tire's-eye-view."