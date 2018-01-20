Lee County Coroner: Hunter dies after falling from tree stand

A 51-year-old man died late Friday after falling from a tree stand in the Beulah community, Lee County Coroner Bill Harris said .
Edward Allen Martin Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene in the 600 block of Lee Road 263. It’s unclear whether the death was caused by the fall or a medical event, the coroner said in a release. The body was transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery for a postmortem examination.
Harris said no foul play is suspected in the hunter’s death.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office, emergency medical services and Beulah Fire and Rescue personnel were called about 7:40 p.m. to check on an unresponsive person. Martin was found with no signs of life.
Family members found Martin below his tree stand after he went hunting on his land in the afternoon and didn’t return by nightfall. Harris said it appears that Martin fell 18 to 20 feet to the ground.
The death remains under investigation by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Lee County Coroner’s Office.
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
