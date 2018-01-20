Local

January 20, 2018 11:29 AM

Lee County Coroner: Hunter dies after falling from tree stand

By Ben Wright

benw@ledger-enquirer.com

A 51-year-old man died late Friday after falling from a tree stand in the Beulah community, Lee County Coroner Bill Harris said .

Edward Allen Martin Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene in the 600 block of Lee Road 263. It’s unclear whether the death was caused by the fall or a medical event, the coroner said in a release. The body was transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery for a postmortem examination.

Harris said no foul play is suspected in the hunter’s death.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office, emergency medical services and Beulah Fire and Rescue personnel were called about 7:40 p.m. to check on an unresponsive person. Martin was found with no signs of life.

Family members found Martin below his tree stand after he went hunting on his land in the afternoon and didn’t return by nightfall. Harris said it appears that Martin fell 18 to 20 feet to the ground.

The death remains under investigation by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Lee County Coroner’s Office.

Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87

Related content

Local

Comments

Videos

More Videos

See what your tires might see in a skid on icy roads 0:20

See what your tires might see in a skid on icy roads

Pause
Columbus, Phenix City weather for Jan. 18 from WRBL's Carmen Rose 1:31

Columbus, Phenix City weather for Jan. 18 from WRBL's Carmen Rose

Antonio King back in Russell County for hearing 0:24

Antonio King back in Russell County for hearing

Snow arrives in the Chattahoochee Valley. Share your photos, video with us 0:31

Snow arrives in the Chattahoochee Valley. Share your photos, video with us

Arroyo Grande teen shares story that inspired 'Grey's Anatomy' episode 2:20

Arroyo Grande teen shares story that inspired 'Grey's Anatomy' episode

Dad and Daughter’s Trio 4:25

Dad and Daughter’s Trio

What to do if you've been in a car accident 1:09

What to do if you've been in a car accident

Video Notebook: The Alpha Hymn 1:41

Video Notebook: The Alpha Hymn

Potters make hundreds of pots for Empty Bowl fund raiser 0:57

Potters make hundreds of pots for Empty Bowl fund raiser

Young percussionists use sticks and cans to create a cacophony of sound 1:34

Young percussionists use sticks and cans to create a cacophony of sound

  • Piedmont Healthcare merger with Columbus Regional moves closer to reality

    The merger of Columbus Regional Health into Atlanta-based Piedmont Healthcare has moved closer to conclusion. The agreement between the two health care non-profit entities is in the hands of the Georgia Attorney General’s Office for review and approval.

Piedmont Healthcare merger with Columbus Regional moves closer to reality

View more video

Local