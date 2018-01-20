Top stories from the Ledger-Enquirer | Jan. 14-20, 2018

More Videos

See what your tires might see in a skid on icy roads 0:20

See what your tires might see in a skid on icy roads

Pause
Black Panther 2:20

Black Panther

What to do if you've been in a car accident 1:09

What to do if you've been in a car accident

Potters make hundreds of pots for Empty Bowl fund raiser 0:57

Potters make hundreds of pots for Empty Bowl fund raiser

Young percussionists use sticks and cans to create a cacophony of sound 1:34

Young percussionists use sticks and cans to create a cacophony of sound

Spotlight on Supercharged Beverage founder 2:43

Spotlight on Supercharged Beverage founder

New coalition looks to market I-75 corridor 0:52

New coalition looks to market I-75 corridor

Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin 1:31

Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

Columbus, Phenix City weather for Jan. 18 from WRBL's Carmen Rose 1:31

Columbus, Phenix City weather for Jan. 18 from WRBL's Carmen Rose

  • Homeless man found dead in downtown 'never asked anybody for anything,' says friend

    Curtis Edge, a local homeless man, was found dead near a bench on the corner of 10th Street and Broadway in downtown Columbus Monday. According to Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley, Edge died of hypothermia. Jerry Mercer, also a homeless man frequently seen downtown, said Edge had been in the area for years but "never asked anybody for anything." Worley said he has yet to find a family member or next of kin for Edge.

Curtis Edge, a local homeless man, was found dead near a bench on the corner of 10th Street and Broadway in downtown Columbus Monday. According to Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley, Edge died of hypothermia. Jerry Mercer, also a homeless man frequently seen downtown, said Edge had been in the area for years but "never asked anybody for anything." Worley said he has yet to find a family member or next of kin for Edge. Chuck Williams chwilliams@ledger-enquirer.com
Curtis Edge, a local homeless man, was found dead near a bench on the corner of 10th Street and Broadway in downtown Columbus Monday. According to Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley, Edge died of hypothermia. Jerry Mercer, also a homeless man frequently seen downtown, said Edge had been in the area for years but "never asked anybody for anything." Worley said he has yet to find a family member or next of kin for Edge. Chuck Williams chwilliams@ledger-enquirer.com

Local

Top stories from the Ledger-Enquirer | Jan. 14-20, 2018

By Joe Walker

jwalker@ledger-enquirer.com

January 20, 2018 04:08 PM

1. A homeless man died Monday morning near a downtown Columbus bench ...: The black metal bench on 10th Street in downtown Columbus is 50 paces from Broadway. Just 50 steps from the heart of the city and the busiest block in town. Those who use the bench can be lumped into a few groups: the Columbus State University students who are housed in the dorm rooms above it, those waiting to meet someone at a nearby restaurant, and one of the ambassadors of Uptown Columbus Inc.

More Videos

See what your tires might see in a skid on icy roads 0:20

See what your tires might see in a skid on icy roads

Pause
Black Panther 2:20

Black Panther

What to do if you've been in a car accident 1:09

What to do if you've been in a car accident

Potters make hundreds of pots for Empty Bowl fund raiser 0:57

Potters make hundreds of pots for Empty Bowl fund raiser

Young percussionists use sticks and cans to create a cacophony of sound 1:34

Young percussionists use sticks and cans to create a cacophony of sound

Spotlight on Supercharged Beverage founder 2:43

Spotlight on Supercharged Beverage founder

New coalition looks to market I-75 corridor 0:52

New coalition looks to market I-75 corridor

Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin 1:31

Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

Columbus, Phenix City weather for Jan. 18 from WRBL's Carmen Rose 1:31

Columbus, Phenix City weather for Jan. 18 from WRBL's Carmen Rose

  • Watch as driver slides through turn, others sit and spin

    Watch as one driver slides through his turn and others sit and spin while trying to climb hill on 17th Street next to Columbus High School.

Watch as driver slides through turn, others sit and spin

Watch as one driver slides through his turn and others sit and spin while trying to climb hill on 17th Street next to Columbus High School.

Darrell Roaden Special to the Ledger-Enquirer

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

2. More than 60 wrecks reported in Columbus on snow day, police say: Columbus has seen more than 60 wrecks since snowfall hit the city early Wednesday morning, authorities said around noon. Columbus Police Maj. Charles Kennedy said 62 crashes have been reported since about 5:30 a.m. with six only of those leading to minor injuries. He said the collisions have occurred all throughout the city and none have caused serious injury.

3. Local radio station switches to all Christmas music, all the time: Do you find yourself longing for those sleigh-bells ringing (and ring-ting-tingling too) even when Christmas is over? Do you long to hear about those chestnuts roasting over an open fire even during those droopy summer months? If so, you're in luck. Local radio station Sunny 100 (WGSY-FM, 100.1), which used to play adult contemporary hits, announced Monday that it has re-branded as Santa 100.

4. Mekhi Brown breaks silence on his departure from Alabama: Two days after it was revealed that Alabama linebacker Mekhi Brown had transferred to Tennessee State, the former Carver High School star offered context for his departure on social media. Brown, who is now enrolled at Tennessee State, tweeted Wednesday that his moving on had been in motion long before his controversial sideline antics during the Crimson Tide’s national championship game against Georgia.

5. Columbus police officer faces drug charge: A Columbus police officer was among two people arrested Saturday afternoon on drug-related charges, authorities said. Sameen Mitchell and Chelsea Moses, both 27, face one count each of possession of marijuana and possession of drug-related objects. He was also charged with violation of oath of officer. They were booked into the Muscogee County, but later released on bond.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

See what your tires might see in a skid on icy roads 0:20

See what your tires might see in a skid on icy roads

Pause
Black Panther 2:20

Black Panther

What to do if you've been in a car accident 1:09

What to do if you've been in a car accident

Potters make hundreds of pots for Empty Bowl fund raiser 0:57

Potters make hundreds of pots for Empty Bowl fund raiser

Young percussionists use sticks and cans to create a cacophony of sound 1:34

Young percussionists use sticks and cans to create a cacophony of sound

Spotlight on Supercharged Beverage founder 2:43

Spotlight on Supercharged Beverage founder

New coalition looks to market I-75 corridor 0:52

New coalition looks to market I-75 corridor

Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin 1:31

Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

Columbus, Phenix City weather for Jan. 18 from WRBL's Carmen Rose 1:31

Columbus, Phenix City weather for Jan. 18 from WRBL's Carmen Rose

  • Piedmont Healthcare merger with Columbus Regional moves closer to reality

    The merger of Columbus Regional Health into Atlanta-based Piedmont Healthcare has moved closer to conclusion. The agreement between the two health care non-profit entities is in the hands of the Georgia Attorney General’s Office for review and approval.

Piedmont Healthcare merger with Columbus Regional moves closer to reality

View More Video