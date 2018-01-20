Top stories from the Ledger-Enquirer | Jan. 14-20, 2018

1. A homeless man died Monday morning near a downtown Columbus bench ...: The black metal bench on 10th Street in downtown Columbus is 50 paces from Broadway. Just 50 steps from the heart of the city and the busiest block in town. Those who use the bench can be lumped into a few groups: the Columbus State University students who are housed in the dorm rooms above it, those waiting to meet someone at a nearby restaurant, and one of the ambassadors of Uptown Columbus Inc.
Never miss a local story.
2. More than 60 wrecks reported in Columbus on snow day, police say: Columbus has seen more than 60 wrecks since snowfall hit the city early Wednesday morning, authorities said around noon. Columbus Police Maj. Charles Kennedy said 62 crashes have been reported since about 5:30 a.m. with six only of those leading to minor injuries. He said the collisions have occurred all throughout the city and none have caused serious injury.
3. Local radio station switches to all Christmas music, all the time: Do you find yourself longing for those sleigh-bells ringing (and ring-ting-tingling too) even when Christmas is over? Do you long to hear about those chestnuts roasting over an open fire even during those droopy summer months? If so, you're in luck. Local radio station Sunny 100 (WGSY-FM, 100.1), which used to play adult contemporary hits, announced Monday that it has re-branded as Santa 100.
4. Mekhi Brown breaks silence on his departure from Alabama: Two days after it was revealed that Alabama linebacker Mekhi Brown had transferred to Tennessee State, the former Carver High School star offered context for his departure on social media. Brown, who is now enrolled at Tennessee State, tweeted Wednesday that his moving on had been in motion long before his controversial sideline antics during the Crimson Tide’s national championship game against Georgia.
5. Columbus police officer faces drug charge: A Columbus police officer was among two people arrested Saturday afternoon on drug-related charges, authorities said. Sameen Mitchell and Chelsea Moses, both 27, face one count each of possession of marijuana and possession of drug-related objects. He was also charged with violation of oath of officer. They were booked into the Muscogee County, but later released on bond.
Comments