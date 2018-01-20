Top stories from the Ledger-Enquirer | Jan. 14-20, 2018

More Videos 0:20 See what your tires might see in a skid on icy roads Pause 2:20 Black Panther 1:09 What to do if you've been in a car accident 0:57 Potters make hundreds of pots for Empty Bowl fund raiser 1:34 Young percussionists use sticks and cans to create a cacophony of sound 2:43 Spotlight on Supercharged Beverage founder 0:52 New coalition looks to market I-75 corridor 1:31 Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin 1:20 New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:31 Columbus, Phenix City weather for Jan. 18 from WRBL's Carmen Rose Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Homeless man found dead in downtown 'never asked anybody for anything,' says friend Curtis Edge, a local homeless man, was found dead near a bench on the corner of 10th Street and Broadway in downtown Columbus Monday. According to Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley, Edge died of hypothermia. Jerry Mercer, also a homeless man frequently seen downtown, said Edge had been in the area for years but "never asked anybody for anything." Worley said he has yet to find a family member or next of kin for Edge. Curtis Edge, a local homeless man, was found dead near a bench on the corner of 10th Street and Broadway in downtown Columbus Monday. According to Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley, Edge died of hypothermia. Jerry Mercer, also a homeless man frequently seen downtown, said Edge had been in the area for years but "never asked anybody for anything." Worley said he has yet to find a family member or next of kin for Edge. Chuck Williams chwilliams@ledger-enquirer.com

