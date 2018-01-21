Documentary film director, generals to participate in free Vietnam War symposium at National Infantry Museum

The Vietnam War: Lessons and Legacies, a day-long symposium, will be held Jan. 27 at the National Infantry Museum and Soldier Center. There are still a few seats available for interested members of the public.
The free event is from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Sponsored by Westway Development Group, it includes lunch and a light closing reception with cash bar.
Lynn Novick, co-director with Ken Burns on the PBS documentary, “The Vietnam War,” will be one of the members of a panel of distinguished veterans, scholars and experts.
Among them also will be Jim Sterba, a Vietnam War Correspondent for the New York Times, and Malcom Frost, the commanding general, Army Center for Initial Military Training.
Dr. Erik Villard, Vietnam expert for the U.S. Army Center of Military History, will be on hand as will Hal Kushner who was a prisoner of war in Vietnam.
Retired Brigadier General Peter Jones, former commandant, U.S. Army Infantry School, will speak as will retired Colonel Greg Camp, a Vietnam Veteran.
Vietnam veteran Jim Balkcom is the civilian aide to the secretary of the Army, Rich McDowell is a retired Fort Benning chief of public affairs, and Ben Garrett is the Maneuver Center of Excellence chief of public affairs.
All three will be participating.
The day will consist of general sessions in the morning and afternoon, with three breakout sessions in-between allowing for deeper exploration and greater interaction.
Pre-registration is required. Contact Emily Shepherd at 706-653-9234 or eshepherd@nationalinfantryfoundation.org.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
