Auburn-Opelika experiencing economic growth
Auburn-Opelika experiencing economic growth City of Opelika
Auburn-Opelika experiencing economic growth City of Opelika

Local

Auburn-Opelika ranked among top U.S. small metro areas for economic growth

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

January 21, 2018 03:22 PM

The Auburn-Opelika Metropolitan Area in Alabama has been ranked as one of the top 10 best performing small cities in the latest Milken Institute Best-Performing Cities Index.

The index rates cities on their performance at creating and sustaining jobs, as well, as economic growth.

Milken is a nonprofit, nonpartisan think tank determined to increase global prosperity.

In a report on the City of Opelika website, www.opelika-al.gov/, Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller said, “Our area has sustained growth for many years now. This is obvious in our economic growth and success. Opelika is able to attract major industries, as well as take care of our medium to small businesses, because of our education and workforce development, unparalleled school systems, our affordable cost of living and the exceptional quality of life we offer businesses and citizens alike.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

For a copy of the full report, visit http://www.best-cities.org/.

The top three small cities are Bend-Redmond, Oregon followed by St. George in Utah and Gainesville in Georgia.

Provo-Orem, Utah is the top big city followed by Raleigh, N.C. and Dallas-Plano-Irving, Texas.

The Auburn-Opelika area has been in the top 10 since 2014.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Piedmont Healthcare merger with Columbus Regional moves closer to reality

    The merger of Columbus Regional Health into Atlanta-based Piedmont Healthcare has moved closer to conclusion. The agreement between the two health care non-profit entities is in the hands of the Georgia Attorney General’s Office for review and approval.

Piedmont Healthcare merger with Columbus Regional moves closer to reality

Piedmont Healthcare merger with Columbus Regional moves closer to reality 3:08

Piedmont Healthcare merger with Columbus Regional moves closer to reality
See what your tires might see in a skid on icy roads 0:20

See what your tires might see in a skid on icy roads
Video Notebook: Nice to see the snow, nicer to see it go 0:47

Video Notebook: Nice to see the snow, nicer to see it go

View More Video