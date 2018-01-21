Auburn-Opelika ranked among top U.S. small metro areas for economic growth

The Auburn-Opelika Metropolitan Area in Alabama has been ranked as one of the top 10 best performing small cities in the latest Milken Institute Best-Performing Cities Index.
The index rates cities on their performance at creating and sustaining jobs, as well, as economic growth.
Milken is a nonprofit, nonpartisan think tank determined to increase global prosperity.
In a report on the City of Opelika website, www.opelika-al.gov/, Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller said, “Our area has sustained growth for many years now. This is obvious in our economic growth and success. Opelika is able to attract major industries, as well as take care of our medium to small businesses, because of our education and workforce development, unparalleled school systems, our affordable cost of living and the exceptional quality of life we offer businesses and citizens alike.”
For a copy of the full report, visit http://www.best-cities.org/.
The top three small cities are Bend-Redmond, Oregon followed by St. George in Utah and Gainesville in Georgia.
Provo-Orem, Utah is the top big city followed by Raleigh, N.C. and Dallas-Plano-Irving, Texas.
The Auburn-Opelika area has been in the top 10 since 2014.
