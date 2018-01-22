More Videos

Piedmont Healthcare merger with Columbus Regional moves closer to reality

What happens when the government shuts down?

Why the freestyle kayaking championship is returning to Columbus for a second year

What to do if you've been in a car accident

Government Center tour shows criminal safety concerns

Take a quick tour of the 47 year old Government Center building

Video Notebook: The Alpha Hymn

City councilor announces he's running for mayor

Potters make hundreds of pots for Empty Bowl fund raiser

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

  • Activists on both sides of the abortion issue hit the streets to make a difference

    Participants in the annual March for Life march West gathered Monday morning at the Columbus Government Center in downtown Columbus. The annual event, sponsored by the Chattahoochee Valley United for Life, began at noon at the with prayer, featured music and speakers, and culminated with a march through Downtown Columbus. As they rallied, a small group of pro-choice demonstrators gathered across the street.

Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer
Local

There are still icy patches on roads throughout the Chattahoochee Valley thanks to Winter Storm Inga so you'll still need to be cautious. As of lunchtime Thursday a section of 10th Street, between Front Ave. and Broadway, was on that list. We thought we would attach a small camera to a hockey puck to give you the "tire's-eye-view."

Local

After much anticipation Snow arrived overnight in the Chattahoochee Valley, adding a blanket of white to roads, cars, and roofs. We'll be covering the event throughout the day and would like to include your photos and short videos in our coverage. You can share them on the Ledger-Enquirer's facebook page or send them to newsroom@ledger-enquirer.com.

Local

The brothers of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity sing one verse and the chorus of the Alpha Hymn Monday morning at the 32nd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Unity Award Breakfast at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center in Columbus, Ga. The event was hosted by the Delta Iota Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. The singing of the Alpha Hymn has become an annual tradition at the event.

Local

The Rev. Frederick Douglass Haynes, III, senior pastor of Friendship-West Baptist Church in Dallas,Texas speaks Monday morning during the 32nd Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Breakfast hosted by the Delta Iota Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center in Columbus, Ga.

Local

Members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. fed members of the Carver Heights community Monday as one of it's "Community Impact Days" and as a way to remember and honor Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Sorority members from three different chapters hosted the lunch at St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church at 2935 9th Street in Columbus. They also gave away gift bags with personal hygiene items. Childhood hunger and homelessness are among the sorority's focuses. Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority is celebrating its 110th year this year.

Local

Driving incidents can quickly escalate into potentially dangerous situations for the drivers involved, as well as nearby motorists and bystanders. Here are five tips that may prevent the situation from escalating if you find yourself the victim of someone else's rude behavior, or worse. They're from the Georgia Department of Public Safety Motor Carrier Compliance Division's Fact Sheet #036.

Local

Columbus Regional Hospital hosted Thursday a decontamination training exercise for "first receivers" who would be the first to encounter patients arriving at the hospital because of a hazmat emergency. As part of their training,they were trained on putting on and taking off personal protective equipment and practiced building,using and taking apart the deluge system used to wash off contaminated patients before they enter the emergency room. Clinical and non-clinical staff from Midtown Medical Center and Northside Medical Center participated.

Crime

A man facing trial on murder charges in a 2014 fatal shooting triggered by a birthday party fight pleaded to voluntary manslaughter Tuesday. Now 27, Otis James Perry pleaded guilty in the Dec. 1. 2014, death of Marquise Alante Shivers, who was shot twice during a dispute around 10 p.m. at 4006 Sixth Ave., where friends had gathered for a birthday celebration. Perry pleaded right before the case was to go to trial, as attorneys had spent Monday picking a jury. He first huddled in the courtroom with about 10 relatives to discuss whether to plea or let the trial proceed with opening statements.

Local

The Chattahoochee Valley Chapter of House of Heroes recently partnered with the local community and volunteers to do major plumbing repairs for a veteran's widow. Georgjean O'Neal and daughter Rita O'Neal now have hot water for the first time in more than seven years. Georgjean O'Neal's husband, James O'Neal,served more than 20 years in the U.S. Army. He died in November 1996. You can find out more, including the organizations that helped make this possible, in this short video.