Columbus NAACP president under fire as state election approaches

The Columbus branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People remains embroiled in controversy as members prepare for upcoming state elections.
At the center of the firestorm is Tonza Thomas, president of the local branch, who is running for state president against incumbent Phyllis T. Blake. The election will be held Saturday at the Union Baptist Church in Macon, Ga. Voting will be 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Some members of the branch’s executive committee have accused Thomas of mishandling funds and disregarding bylaws and procedures. They reported their grievances to national and state officials attempting to have Thomas removed from the local leadership position.
On Monday, repeated attempts by the Ledger-Enquirer to reach Thomas were unsuccessful. But the newspaper received an email from her regarding a news conference that she had scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.
“Due to efficiency, the NAACP Columbus, GA Branch has canceled its Press Conference and has instead decided to issue a Press Release,” she wrote in the email. She attached a news release listing information about upcoming NAACP events such as voter registration training and Founders Day activities.
“The NAACP Columbus, Georgia Branch will host its Biannual Elections mid-November of 2018,” the release said. “For the purpose of serving as a candidate for an elected office, you must be a bona fide member of the Branch as of April 1, 2018, as well as live and/or work within the jurisdiction of the Branch. If you would like to be a candidate or voter in this year’s election you MUST be a member of the NAACP Columbus, GA Branch. Regular Adult Membership is only $30 and we need all hearts and hands on deck.”
On Dec. 15, Blake, the state president sent Thomas a letter regarding the allegations.
“It has been brought to my attention that you, the Columbus Branch President, and the 1st Vice president opened or reopened a separate NAACP checking account at Wells Fargo Bank, of which funds have been deposited and disbursed without the Treasurer’s knowledge or concurrence,” Blake wrote in the letter. “More importantly, evidence has been provided showing monies have been withdrawn with checks that include your and the 1st vice presidents signatures. Only the Treasurer should be signing the checks, with you, as the President to countersign.
“... Please cease and desist immediately from depositing monies in the above-mentioned bank account,” the letter continued. “All monies should be properly submitted to the Treasurer to deposit into the appropriate NAACP Columbus Branch banking Account.”
Blake further stated that the Columbus branch membership list had been requested from the National Membership Department for the purpose of reorganization.
To the letter, she attached an email from the local Treasurer, Erma Everett; canceled checks from Wells Fargo Bank and executive committee complaint letters to the her and the national staffs. Also attached was the state president’s copy of the Article X complaint submitted by the Columbus branch executive committee to remove Thomas from office.
On Dec. 30, she sent another letter to Thomas chiding her for not responding to the earlier correspondence. She referred to minutes from the local branch confirming the financial concerns.
“As the minutes failed to reflect a motion by the Executive Committee to open a new/separate account, this again confirms the aforementioned violation , as it relates to banking procedures, is clearly inappropriate, a breach of the Bylaws and fraudulent by law,” she wrote. “It is imperative, that you and 1st Vice-President Freddie Williams immediately meet with the treasurer to close the account at Wells Fargo Bank, and you and the Treasurer, Ms Erma Everett, make appropriate deposits into the correct existing checking account with the credit union, including all funds collected from your Freedom Fund Banquet.”
On Jan. 2, Blake sent a letter to Regional Director Kevin Myles apprising him of the situation.
In addition to the financial and procedural complaints, some branch members say Thomas rigged the process to improve her chances of being elected state president. They said delegates chosen by the general membership were changed Thomas, replacing d two longtime NAACP members and past presidents, Ed DuBose and Abraham Wallace, with her first vice president Freddie Williams, a supporter, and two Nathan Smith, a newcomer to the organization. DuBose is on the national.
In August, the infighting became public when Everett and the local branch’s second vice president, Barbara Pierce, said Thomas didn’t speak for them. The comments appeared in the Ledger-Enquirer after Thomas sent an email to Mayor Teresa Tomlinson requesting the removal of confederate symbols throughout Columbus in the wake of a violent white supremacist/national march in Charlottesville, Va.
At the time, Pierce said Thomas acted without consulting other executive committee members. She and Everett said the organization had closed a branch bank account and opened another one to keep Thomas from spending money.
Thomas denied the allegations and called the financial allegations “a blatant lie.”
On Monday, the Rev. Richard Jessie, a Thomas supporter, said he believes Blake is part of a negative campaign against Thomas to prevent her from being elected.
“I do know that the NAACP has been suffering from negative politicking,” said Jessie, the local NAACP district coordinator. “Tonza Thomas is a candidate for the state presidency, and it’s unfortunate that Ms. Blake has sort of joined forces with the opposition, and that’s what’s happening there.
“... We want to put things back on a positive note, encourage people to support and join the NAACP whose record cannot be tarnished by this infighting that’s going on locally here,” he said. “We will work to try to let this administration try to finish its term out without these folk who have been opposing it from the very beginning.
“Tonza Thomas’ administration has just been sabotaged,” he added “And (among) people who don’t like her style of management, there have been a lot o personality clashes.”
J. Aleem Hud, the organization’s third vice president, has a different perspective. He said Thomas has been playing by her own rules, not even following Roberts Rules of Order during meetings.
“All of this, unfortunately, goes back to the lack of expediency on the part of the national and the state to address these issues, which have really been operating in Columbus for about two years,” he said.
He said the NAACP is an organization with a strong legacy for fighting discrimination, fascism and bigotry, which is at a “high fever pitch” now in America. He said everyone interested in saving the organization needs to get involved.
“There needs to be a closed-door meeting of ministerial leadership, political leadership and leadership of the NAACP to come to a place to make sure that the NAACP bylaws are followed,” he said. “It’s like anything else; nobody should be above the law.”
