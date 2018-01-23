Apple co-founder headlining 2018 Jim Blanchard Leadership Forum

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak will be the keynote speaker for the 13th annual Jim Blanchard Leadership Forum, the Leadership Institute at Columbus State University announced Tuesday.
The event, whose theme is "Art of Leadership" this year, will be August 27-28 in the Columbus Convention & Trade Center. Tickets are and $529, and tables are $4,200.
Known as “The Woz,” Wozniak has been a Silicon Valley icon and philanthropist for more than 30 years.
“He has helped shape the computing industry with his design of Apple’s first line of products, the Apple I and II, and influenced the popular Macintosh,” the Leadership Institute said in its email blast. “The Apple II was integral in launching the personal computer industry.
Never miss a local story.
“Making significant investments of both his time and resources in education, he adopted the Los Gatos School District, providing students and teachers with hands-on teaching and donations of state-of-the-art technology equipment. He founded the Electronic Frontier Foundation, and was the founding sponsor of the Tech Museum, Silicon Valley Ballet and Children’s Discovery Museum of San Jose.
“Wozniak is chief scientist at Primary Data and is a published author with the release of his New York Times best-selling autobiography, “iWoz: From Computer Geek to Cult Icon” by Norton Publishing. In 2014, he was awarded the Hoover Medal, a prestigious honor given for outstanding extra-career services by engineers to humanity, and was inducted into the IndustryWeek Manufacturing Hall of Fame.”
Also scheduled to speak during this year’s forum are futurist Erwin McManus and artist Erik Wahl. The Leadership Institute plans to announce six more speakers for the forum, one each moth from February through July, according to its website.
Mark Rice: 706-576-6272, @markricele
Comments