Thousands of art pieces tucked away for 25 years go up for sale in Columbus

More Videos 1:48 Activists on both sides of the abortion issue hit the streets to make a difference Pause 1:12 Father of three talks about the family's homeless situation 1:38 What happens when the government shuts down? 0:52 Why the freestyle kayaking championship is returning to Columbus for a second year 6:05 Tonza Thomas - a few thoughts from the NAACP Columbus president 1:51 Mother asks for prayer after son pleads not guilty to trafficking $1.2 million in cocaine 3:08 Piedmont Healthcare merger with Columbus Regional moves closer to reality 1:20 New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:52 Volunteers find few unsheltered homeless people from South Commons to downtown Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Treasure trove of artist's work to go on sale to the public Upon his death Gerry Bosch, a popular artist in Columbus years ago, left about 5,000 paintings, drawings, watercolors, and other works on paper in various stages of completion to Stephen White. Since then they have been stored in a climate controlled apartment. These pieces will now be available for sale to the general public, with prices starting at $35. Various mediums, sizes, subjects, will be available, and many framed. Will White, Stephen's brother, showed the Ledger-Enquirer's Chuck Williams a sample of what's available. Upon his death Gerry Bosch, a popular artist in Columbus years ago, left about 5,000 paintings, drawings, watercolors, and other works on paper in various stages of completion to Stephen White. Since then they have been stored in a climate controlled apartment. These pieces will now be available for sale to the general public, with prices starting at $35. Various mediums, sizes, subjects, will be available, and many framed. Will White, Stephen's brother, showed the Ledger-Enquirer's Chuck Williams a sample of what's available. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

Upon his death Gerry Bosch, a popular artist in Columbus years ago, left about 5,000 paintings, drawings, watercolors, and other works on paper in various stages of completion to Stephen White. Since then they have been stored in a climate controlled apartment. These pieces will now be available for sale to the general public, with prices starting at $35. Various mediums, sizes, subjects, will be available, and many framed. Will White, Stephen's brother, showed the Ledger-Enquirer's Chuck Williams a sample of what's available. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer