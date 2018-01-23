MCSD school buses sit inside the bus barn on Whitesville Road.
MCSD school buses sit inside the bus barn on Whitesville Road. FILE photo@ledger-enquirer.com
MCSD school buses sit inside the bus barn on Whitesville Road. FILE photo@ledger-enquirer.com

Local

Muscogee County school bus in accident near Macon Road, Boxwood Boulevard

By Mark Rice

mrice@ledger-enquirer.com

January 23, 2018 06:15 PM

A Muscogee County School District bus was involved in an accident Tuesday afternoon.

No injuries were reported, the Muscogee County School District said in a news release.

At approximately 4:20 p.m., the news release says, MCSD was notified that a bus from Richards Middle School collided with a car near Macon Road and Boxwood Boulevard.

“We are fortunate to report that there were no injuries involved with our students or personnel in this case,” MCSD’s news release says. “All parents were contacted regarding the incident. Currently, the accident is under investigation with the Columbus Police Department.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mark Rice: 706-576-6272, @markricele

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Treasure trove of artist's work to go on sale to the public

    Upon his death Gerry Bosch, a popular artist in Columbus years ago, left about 5,000 paintings, drawings, watercolors, and other works on paper in various stages of completion to Stephen White. Since then they have been stored in a climate controlled apartment. These pieces will now be available for sale to the general public, with prices starting at $35. Various mediums, sizes, subjects, will be available, and many framed. Will White, Stephen's brother, showed the Ledger-Enquirer's Chuck Williams a sample of what's available.

Treasure trove of artist's work to go on sale to the public

Treasure trove of artist's work to go on sale to the public 2:09

Treasure trove of artist's work to go on sale to the public
Activists on both sides of the abortion issue hit the streets to make a difference 1:48

Activists on both sides of the abortion issue hit the streets to make a difference
Piedmont Healthcare merger with Columbus Regional moves closer to reality 3:08

Piedmont Healthcare merger with Columbus Regional moves closer to reality

View More Video