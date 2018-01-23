Muscogee County school bus in accident near Macon Road, Boxwood Boulevard

A Muscogee County School District bus was involved in an accident Tuesday afternoon.
No injuries were reported, the Muscogee County School District said in a news release.
At approximately 4:20 p.m., the news release says, MCSD was notified that a bus from Richards Middle School collided with a car near Macon Road and Boxwood Boulevard.
“We are fortunate to report that there were no injuries involved with our students or personnel in this case,” MCSD’s news release says. “All parents were contacted regarding the incident. Currently, the accident is under investigation with the Columbus Police Department.”
