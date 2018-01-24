State of Phenix City address rescheduled for Feb. 1 at Central Activity Center

More Videos 0:36 Multiple injuries reported in morning crash on Macon Road Pause 2:10 Muscogee County Sheriff Donna Tompkins talks about pay disparity between local law enforcement agencies 2:06 Defendant testifies in his manslaughter case 4:08 Witness says he believes fatal shooting was no accident 6:05 Tonza Thomas - a few thoughts from the NAACP Columbus president 1:52 Volunteers find few unsheltered homeless people from South Commons to downtown 4:42 Alt ed committee chairman: MCSD must make 'strategic choice' 1:12 Father of three talks about the family's homeless situation 2:20 Arroyo Grande teen shares story that inspired 'Grey's Anatomy' episode 1:09 What to do if you've been in a car accident Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Mayor challenges everyone to be lifters, not leaners Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe and the City Council will host the annual State of the City Address at the Central Activities Center at 1500 14th Street in Phenix City on Feb. 1. The public is encouraged to attend the event, where Lowe and councilors will review the city's financial statements, discuss current and future projects, and talk about about issues of interest. This is an excerpt of Lowe's comments from Monday morning's 32nd Annual Martin Luther King Jr., Day Unity Award Breakfast at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center. Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe and the City Council will host the annual State of the City Address at the Central Activities Center at 1500 14th Street in Phenix City on Feb. 1. The public is encouraged to attend the event, where Lowe and councilors will review the city's financial statements, discuss current and future projects, and talk about about issues of interest. This is an excerpt of Lowe's comments from Monday morning's 32nd Annual Martin Luther King Jr., Day Unity Award Breakfast at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

