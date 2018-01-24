More Videos

    Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe and the City Council will host the annual State of the City Address at the Central Activities Center at 1500 14th Street in Phenix City on Feb. 1. The public is encouraged to attend the event, where Lowe and councilors will review the city's financial statements, discuss current and future projects, and talk about about issues of interest.

Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer
Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe and the City Council will host the annual State of the City Address at the Central Activities Center at 1500 14th Street in Phenix City on Feb. 1. The public is encouraged to attend the event, where Lowe and councilors will review the city's financial statements, discuss current and future projects, and talk about about issues of interest. This is an excerpt of Lowe's comments from Monday morning's 32nd Annual Martin Luther King Jr., Day Unity Award Breakfast at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

Local

State of Phenix City address rescheduled for Feb. 1 at Central Activity Center

By Ben Wright

benw@ledger-enquirer.com

January 24, 2018 04:58 PM

Mayor Eddie Lowe and the City Council of Phenix City have rescheduled the annual State of the City address scheduled for 6 p.m. Feb., 1 in the auditorium at the Central Activity Center.

Lowe and council members will review the city’s financial statements, status of current city projects, future projects and other issues for residents.

Stephen Smith, the assistant city manager and utilities director, has said officials were concerned about icy conditions on roads throughout the city when a decision was made to postpone the Jan. 18 public meeting.

Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87

View More Video