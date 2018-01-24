State of Phenix City address rescheduled for Feb. 1 at Central Activity Center

Mayor Eddie Lowe and the City Council of Phenix City have rescheduled the annual State of the City address scheduled for 6 p.m. Feb., 1 in the auditorium at the Central Activity Center.
Lowe and council members will review the city’s financial statements, status of current city projects, future projects and other issues for residents.
Stephen Smith, the assistant city manager and utilities director, has said officials were concerned about icy conditions on roads throughout the city when a decision was made to postpone the Jan. 18 public meeting.
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
