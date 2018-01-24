Proposed North Columbus TAD project returns to Columbus Council despite concerns

Mayor challenges everyone to be lifters, not leaners

Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe and the City Council will host the annual State of the City Address at the Central Activities Center at 1500 14th Street in Phenix City on Feb. 1. The public is encouraged to attend the event, where Lowe and councilors will review the city's financial statements, discuss current and future projects, and talk about about issues of interest. This is an excerpt of Lowe's comments from Monday morning's 32nd Annual Martin Luther King Jr., Day Unity Award Breakfast at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center.