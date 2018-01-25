Former Columbus broadcaster, a church bishop enter city council races

Regina “Reggie” Richards Liparoto, a longtime Columbus resident who worked as a local broadcaster for many decades, is running for the Columbus Council District 9 seat.
The Rev. Gregory Blue, founder of Columbus-based Body of Christ Church International, is running for the District 1 position.
The two candidates are among the latest in a growing list of potential candidates for the May 22 election.
The mayor’s seat and all odd number council district seats are up for grabs.
Liparoto, a former local radio and television personality, filed her Declaration of Intent Jan. 23 with the Muscogee Elections and Registration Office. She initially filed the document to run for the seat in District 3, where she lives. But she had not voted two times consecutively at the address, which disqualified her for that seat. So, she decided to run for the District 9 at-large seat occupied by Councilor Judy Thomas.
Liparoto said she will officially announce her candidacy Feb. 1 at 1:30 p.m., in the community room at the City Services Center.
Blue, also the senior bishop for Perfecting Ministries Worldwide, filed his DOI Jan. 19 for the seat currently occupied by Councilor Jerry “Pops” Barnes.
Blue said he will make an official announcement on the steps of the Government Center Feb. 3 at 1:30 p.m.
The Declaration of Intent allows potential candidates to begin raising money, but they can’t officially run for office until they qualify in March. The qualifying period is March 5-9, 2018.
