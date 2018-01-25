Easterseals to begin construction on $10.8 million expansion project

More Videos 1:48 Plans brewing to convert former dive bar into coffee house Pause 2:06 Defendant testifies in his manslaughter case 2:10 Muscogee County Sheriff Donna Tompkins talks about pay disparity between local law enforcement agencies 1:56 Mayor challenges everyone to be lifters, not leaners 2:58 'My client, he deserves a fair trial': Attorneys discuss delay in brutal triple homicide 1:38 What happens when the government shuts down? 2:09 Treasure trove of artist's work to go on sale to the public 1:31 Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin 1:20 New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 2:24 Jury finds defendant guilty of involuntary manslaughter just hours after closing arguments Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Easterseals West Georgia broke ground on their new adult facility Thursday morning. The new facility will double capacity and increase services. It will also allow Easterseals West Georgia to expand current programs in adult and children therapeutic day services and offer new programs in supported employment, autism, and behavioral support. Jesse Goines, whose daughters Teneia and Tenoia attend the programs, shared during the ceremony a story about one of the many things Easterseals has done to benefit his family. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

