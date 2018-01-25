Jury reaches verdict in trial involving friends’ playing with loaded guns

More Videos 1:48 Plans brewing to convert former dive bar into coffee house Pause 2:06 Defendant testifies in his manslaughter case 2:10 Muscogee County Sheriff Donna Tompkins talks about pay disparity between local law enforcement agencies 1:56 Mayor challenges everyone to be lifters, not leaners 2:58 'My client, he deserves a fair trial': Attorneys discuss delay in brutal triple homicide 1:38 What happens when the government shuts down? 2:09 Treasure trove of artist's work to go on sale to the public 1:31 Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin 1:20 New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 2:24 Jury finds defendant guilty of involuntary manslaughter just hours after closing arguments Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Assistant District Attorney George Lipscomb told the jury that whether or not Jarrett Marshall intended to kill Trenton Hill when he shot him in June 2015 was not relevant to the case, because "intent" is not an element of involuntary manslaughter. Marshall and Hill were reportedly 'trash talking' and involved in 'horseplay' as they pointed loaded shotguns at each other Robin Trimarchi The Ledger-Enquirer

