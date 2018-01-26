Want to teach hunting or fishing? Proposed law would reward you with a cheaper license

A new law working its way through the Georgia legislature could make it easier and cheaper for hunters to teach young anglers and hunters the basics and help get them interested in the outdoors.
It’s called the Georgia Youth Outdoors Passport Act, introduced by state senator Tyler Harper (R-Ocilla) alongside Lt. Governor Casey Cagle.
The act would create the concept of “hunter mentors” and “hunter mentees.” A mentee would be any person who has never been issued a hunting license, while a mentor would be any person over 18 years old who has a current hunting license.
The act would create a hunter mentor program that would provide a way for experienced hunters to provide “safe, memorable, and positive introductions for first-time hunting experiences.” It would also create a new license, called a “hunting passport,” which would be a reduced-cost license that would allow mentored hunting and fishing for a year.
The legislation would create a course to teach hunter mentors how to effectively introduce younger prospective anglers and hunters to the sports.
In return, hunter mentors could get a discounted hunting license for themselves.
“Outdoor activities, such as hunting and fishing, have long been staples of Georgia’s culture and identity,” said Sen. Harper in a news release. “Unfortunately, too many of our state’s youth are passing up on the opportunity to participate in these and other forms of outdoor recreation. The Georgia Youth Outdoors Passport Act will help our kids connect with and embrace Georgia’s history of outdoor recreation and will teach them to be good stewards of the environment.’
Under current Georgia law, children under age 12 cannot hunt without direct supervision, but do not need a license. Older children must complete a hunter education course and carry the certificate. Anyone over age 16 must purchase a license and carry the course-completion certificate.
“It’s concerning that every year fewer Georgians are participating in hunting and fishing activities across our state. This reduces the resources we have available to protect and preserve Georgia’s natural habitat, making it harder to keep rangers in the field enforcing our safe hunting and fishing laws,” said Lt. Governor Cagle in the release.
“This program will help create a pathway for new hunters and anglers to learn the sport and develop a lifetime of recreation that will teach them the importance of the natural world and help them put food on the table.”
