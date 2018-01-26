Columbus homeless numbers down slightly, nearly 300 still without homes.

The Point-in-Time homeless count conducted by local volunteers earlier this week resulted in nearly 300 people surveyed, according to information released by the United Way.
The count, conducted Monday and Tuesday, was the tenth annual survey of the homeless population in Muscogee and Russell counties.
“This year, 279 homeless individuals were surveyed,” according to the release. “Volunteers surveyed 201 individuals on Monday evening at local shelters. Seventy-eight unsheltered individuals were surveyed on Tuesday morning across Muscogee and Russell County. The survey collected data about each individual’s current housing situation, families, and health.”
The numbers were down slightly from 2017 when volunteers surveyed 282 homeless individuals, 209 sheltered and 73 unsheltered. The highest count was in 2011 when nearly 500 individuals were surveyed
Pat Frey is the executive director for Home for Good, the United Way program leading a 10-year plan to end homelessness in the area.
“The Point-in-Time Count allows us to see how big of an impact we’re having throughout the year in helping homeless individuals and families find housing,” she said. “Not only does it allow us to count people, but to assess their needs so we can better align community resources to meet those needs.”
For the first time, the survey was administered electronically by volunteers using an electronic tablet to record answers of survey participants. T-Mobile loaned 20 tablets to United Way to use during the survey, and thoroughly erased all data collected during the survey after completion. Two United Way community partners teamed up to help with goodie boxes for the survey participants. The House of T.I.M.E. purchased 400 boxes of food from Feeding The Valley Food Bank and donated the boxes to the PIT Count. The leftover boxes will be distributed at Project Homeless Connect.
The annual Point-in-Time count is a census of sheltered and unsheltered homeless persons on a single night during the month of January as required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. It requires that Continuums of Care conduct a local count of persons who are sheltered in emergency shelter, transitional housing, and Safe Havens on a single night.
“We are beyond thankful for the efforts of volunteers, police officers, and local agencies that helped with the Point In Time Count,” said Scott Ferguson, President & CEO of United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley. “It takes a lot of compassionate people to pull this off, and thanks to their efforts we were able to see the progress made in serving the community’s homeless population since last year.”
