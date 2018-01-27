Two principals remembered with tree planting at Blackmon Road Middle School

1:31 Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin Pause

2:26 Stephen Muse discusses new book

1:15 If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

4:11 Spotlight on veterinarian Kim Kees

1:36 2016's Worst Red-Light Runners

2:24 Jury finds defendant guilty of involuntary manslaughter just hours after closing arguments

1:04 Project Homeless Connect: Agency offers help and support for survivors of sexual assault,violence

1:52 These (not so) smooth criminals should stick to their day jobs

2:10 Muscogee County Sheriff Donna Tompkins talks about pay disparity between local law enforcement agencies