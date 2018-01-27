Top stories from the Ledger-Enquirer | Jan. 21-17, 2018

1. Columbus pizza and pasta buffet closes its doors on Airport Thruway: A buffet restaurant that served pizza and pasta for more than 15 years in Columbus has closed its doors for good. Stevi B’s Pizza Buffet, located at 2301 Airport Thruway in Harmony Place shopping center, shut down operations a few days ago.
2. Piedmont commits to assume Columbus Regional debt, invest $250 million-plus as part of deal: As the merger of Columbus Regional Health into Piedmont Healthcare nears reality, terms of the deal that would place the city’s largest local health organization under the Atlanta-based nonprofit corporation are now public. Piedmont has agreed to put a significant financial commitment into Columbus Regional, as well as assume all of the local organization’s debt, according to the terms on file with the Georgia Attorney General’s Office.
3. Former Columbus dive bar about to sober up — sort of: For decades, the Sputnik was one of the premier dive bars in Columbus, serving cold beer for decades to thirsty working people, as one observer noted. At 419 15th St., the Sputnik is about to enter a new phase of commercial development as a Columbus man prepares to turn the old brick building into a coffee roasting business with a coffee bar and restaurant attached.
4. Former Columbus broadcaster, a church bishop enter city council races: Regina “Reggie” Richards Liparoto, a longtime Columbus resident who worked as a local broadcaster for many decades, is running for the Columbus Council District 9 seat. The Rev. Gregory Blue, founder of Columbus-based Body of Christ Church International, is running for the District 1 position.
5. Jury reaches verdict in trial involving friends’ playing with loaded guns: A trial detailing the shocking recklessness of two young men playing with loaded guns ended Thursday with the jury convicting Jarrett Marshall of felony involuntary manslaughter in the June 26, 2015, death of 21-year-old Trenton Lamar Hill. The jury deliberated about two hours before delivering the verdict around 3 p.m. Marshall, 22, faces up to 10 years in prison. Judge Ron Mullins set his sentencing for 3 p.m. Feb. 2.
