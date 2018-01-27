After 2 years, suspects head to trial in brutal slayings of grandma, son, granddaughter

More Videos 1:04 Project Homeless Connect: Agency offers help and support for survivors of sexual assault,violence Pause 2:58 'My client, he deserves a fair trial': Attorneys discuss delay in brutal triple homicide 3:07 Attorneys request separate hearings for defendants in Upatoi triple murder 1:05 Upatoi triple-homicide case moves closer to trial 3:19 New Columbus Black History Museum Executive Director talks about plans for the future 1:19 She's the new Muscogee County School Board chairwoman 1:37 Easterseals West Georgia begins major expansion 0:53 Father shares story of how Easterseals and a Dodge have made a big difference in his family's life 1:48 Plans brewing to convert former dive bar into coffee house 1:56 Mayor challenges everyone to be lifters, not leaners Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Defense attorneys Jennifer Curry and Mark Shelnutt argue before Superior Court Judge Gil McBride for separate trials for their clients Rufus Lanard Burks and Raheam Daniel Gibson, who are charged in the January 2016 Upatoi triple murder case. The two men, along with third defendant Jervarceay Tapley, are charged with killing Gloria Short, 54, her son Caleb Short, 17, and granddaughter Gianna Lindsey, 10, in Short's home Robin Trimarchi The Ledger-Enquirer

Defense attorneys Jennifer Curry and Mark Shelnutt argue before Superior Court Judge Gil McBride for separate trials for their clients Rufus Lanard Burks and Raheam Daniel Gibson, who are charged in the January 2016 Upatoi triple murder case. The two men, along with third defendant Jervarceay Tapley, are charged with killing Gloria Short, 54, her son Caleb Short, 17, and granddaughter Gianna Lindsey, 10, in Short's home Robin Trimarchi The Ledger-Enquirer