‘An urban Indiana Jones’: New director has big dreams for Columbus Black History Museum

Mark Alexander developed a love for black history as the son of two educators living in Phenix City.
His parents and their cohorts were products of historically black colleges and universities. So, as a boy Alexander grew up hearing first-generation black professionals converse about their history on both sides of the Chattahoochee River. He found it inspiring.
“When I was growing up, I wanted to be an urban Indiana Jones, if you will, without the danger,” he said recently. “I’ve always wanted to be an archivist, an artifacts type of person, but I never really slowed down or had the money to do it.”
Now, Alexander will have a chance to live out his dream. He was recently named executive director of the Columbus Black History Museum and Archives.
Alexander said he learned of the opportunity last year while reading a story in the Ledger-Enquirer announcing the museum’s closing. He called up Wane Hailes, the museum’s most recent executive director, and asked what he could do to help.
“We talked about what the vision for the museum could be,” Alexander said. “It’s a wonderful opportunity for all of us in the area to celebrate, research and rediscover African-American history, and just utilize the location for educational purposes — whether it be for individuals, youth groups, or for people just interested in research and archives.”
Alexander said he also wants the museum to be a facility for meetings, banquets and other events.
The museum, founded by black history connoisseur Johnnie Warner, was located at 315 Eighth St. before closing about a year ago due to financial troubles.
Hailes, publisher of the Courier Eco Latino newspaper, took over the nonprofit organization in March at Warner’s request.
Last week, Hailes said artifacts and archives were put in storage because the building was infested by termites. He plans to renovate another building at Eighth Street and Sixth Avenue to house the museum. Alexander said they hope to open the facility in early 2019.
In the mean time, Alexander will be posting black history information on the museum’s new Facebook page, starting in February for Black History Month. The two men are also working on a website that will soon be up and running.
Alexander was born in Columbus, but grew up in Phenix City. After graduating from the Phenix City school system, he received an academic scholarship to Alabama A&M University, where he majored in history and political science. He was named a Harry S. Truman History Scholar nominee for research he conducted for a professor who published a journal titled “Past Jewish Life in East Alabama and West Georgia.”
Alexander holds both master’s and specialist degrees in elementary education from Troy University. He is currently an educator working in Lee County, Ala.
Hailes said he has known Alexander for 27 years and believes he’s the right person to move the museum forward.
“He’s committed to history and has taught history in the Alabama school system,” he said. “He will run the day-to-day operation.”
