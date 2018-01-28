FILE -- A warning siren.
FILE -- A warning siren. Caleb Jones AP Photo
Local

No reason for alarm in Lee County despite siren

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

January 28, 2018 05:44 PM

The Lee County, Ala., Emergency Management Agency says there are no current weather watches or warnings for the county despite multiple reports of a siren in the City of Auburn.

People said the siren was heard just before 3 p.m. Central Sunday.

The tone was reported to be a wailing tone that is not normally used for weather warnings.

According to location reports, the agency suspects an errant activation by one siren, located on Shelton Mill Road.

This appears to be an isolated activation.

The agency said it will make necessary repairs.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

