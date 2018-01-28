No reason for alarm in Lee County despite siren

The Lee County, Ala., Emergency Management Agency says there are no current weather watches or warnings for the county despite multiple reports of a siren in the City of Auburn.
People said the siren was heard just before 3 p.m. Central Sunday.
The tone was reported to be a wailing tone that is not normally used for weather warnings.
According to location reports, the agency suspects an errant activation by one siren, located on Shelton Mill Road.
This appears to be an isolated activation.
The agency said it will make necessary repairs.
