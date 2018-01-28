Going to the Government Center? Arrive early and expect a crowd

The trial of three young men charged in a brutal January 2016 triple-homicide in Columbus’ Upatoi area will take center stage Monday at the Columbus Government Center, but three other criminal courts also will be in session and a pool of more than 300 jurors has been summoned.
So authorities are advising residents headed there to be prepared for a crowd and give themselves 30 minutes to get through the security screening on the ground floor of the tower’s south side.
Those answering a jury summons should check it for special instructions on which entrance to use.
Maj. Mike Massey of the Muscogee Sheriff’s Office, which is in charge of security at the 100 10th St. complex, said all officers working in operations have been called to duty and told to put any vacation time on hold, to ensure adequate staffing not only because the building’s to be so busy, but because a spreading flu virus could keep some workers home.
Never miss a local story.
“We’re kind of looking at all hands on deck,” Massey said.
He urged visitors to remember to remove any metal objects in their possession before passing through a scanner at the security screening, and to bring in no liquids and no weapons nor anything that could be used as a weapon, to include Mace or pepper spray carried for personal protection.
“We appreciate their patience,” Massey said, adding the screening should go smoothly if people remain cordial and listen carefully to the deputies’ instructions at the door.
Tim Chitwood: 706-571-8508, @timchitwoodle
Comments