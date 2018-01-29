One triple homicide suspect to plead in brutal 2016 slayings, a second withdraws plea

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 2:20 Arroyo Grande teen shares story that inspired 'Grey's Anatomy' episode Pause 1:04 Project Homeless Connect: Agency offers help and support for survivors of sexual assault,violence 0:42 One of three men charged in brutal 2016 Upatoi slayings to plead, a second withdraws plea 1:37 Easterseals West Georgia begins major expansion 0:53 Father shares story of how Easterseals and a Dodge have made a big difference in his family's life 1:48 Plans brewing to convert former dive bar into coffee house 1:56 Mayor challenges everyone to be lifters, not leaners 0:36 Multiple injuries reported in morning crash on Macon Road 2:09 Treasure trove of artist's work to go on sale to the public 1:48 Activists on both sides of the abortion issue hit the streets to make a difference Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Raheam Daniel Gibson, one of three defendants set for trial this week in the brutal 2016 homicides of a grandmother, son and granddaughter in Columbus’ Upatoi area, has agreed to plead guilty on the day jury selection’s to begin. A second suspect, Jervarceay Tapley, had agreed to plead guilty Monday, but abruptly withdrew that plea under questioning from Judge Gil McBride. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

Raheam Daniel Gibson, one of three defendants set for trial this week in the brutal 2016 homicides of a grandmother, son and granddaughter in Columbus’ Upatoi area, has agreed to plead guilty on the day jury selection’s to begin. A second suspect, Jervarceay Tapley, had agreed to plead guilty Monday, but abruptly withdrew that plea under questioning from Judge Gil McBride. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer