Local

Somebody in the Chattahoochee Valley is a millionaire – and they don’t know it

By Chuck Williams

chwilliams@ledger-enquirer.com

January 29, 2018 11:47 AM

The Georgia Lottery Corp officials are calling it a “a million-dollar mystery.” But for someone who purchased a ticket last summer in West Point, it may end up being a million-dollar miss.

A winning ticket with a $1 million prize was sold in August, but as of Monday no one had stepped forward to claim the winnings. Tickets are not valid after 180 days, so the winner must present the ticket to the Georgia Lottery before Sunday, Feb. 4.

The ticket, purchased at the Summit Food Store, located at 1900 Highway 18 in West Point, was for the Aug. 8, Mega Millions drawing, a multi-state game.

The winning numbers from the drawing were: 11-17-50-52-74 and the Mega Ball was 14. Million dollar prizes are awarded to those who match the five main numbers, but miss the Mega Ball.

Chuck Williams: 706-571-8510, @chuckwilliams

