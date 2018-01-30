Columbus Hospice names new board chair

Columbus Hospice of Georgia and Alabama has named a new board chair for 2018.
It is Richard Nurnberg who is currently president of the National Infantry Museum.
Nurnberg served more than 30 years in the Army as a dentist.
“My goals are to continue the fine work done by the 2017 chair Bruce Bacon in helping Columbus Hospice to maintain its reputation as the best hospice choice in the area. Also, in order to be the best the board needs to support the executive team and staff in maintaining and increasing patient census while keeping the highest standards of care for our patients and their families. My hope is to leave my successor a Columbus Hospice that is vibrant and strives for excellence in all areas,” Nurnberg said in a news release Tuesday.
Nurnberg said he wanted to be part of the organization because both his father and mother were under hospice care and that care was as much for him and his family as his parents.
“It made a difficult transition period less traumatic for all of us,” he said.
