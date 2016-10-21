More Videos

Arroyo Grande teen shares story that inspired 'Grey's Anatomy' episode 2:20

Arroyo Grande teen shares story that inspired 'Grey's Anatomy' episode

Pause
Project Homeless Connect: Agency offers help and support for survivors of sexual assault,violence 1:04

Project Homeless Connect: Agency offers help and support for survivors of sexual assault,violence

Officials strive to regain community's trust after Phenix City officer charged with raping woman in custody 3:10

Officials strive to regain community's trust after Phenix City officer charged with raping woman in custody

Update: Popular event center forges ahead with new management,catering services 1:36

Update: Popular event center forges ahead with new management,catering services

Update: Valley Rescue Mission still needs about $1 Million for new shelter 1:28

Update: Valley Rescue Mission still needs about $1 Million for new shelter

Columbus' newest restaurant opens with fanfare, giant cow greeting guests 1:20

Columbus' newest restaurant opens with fanfare, giant cow greeting guests

Spelling bee champ shares secret to success 1:13

Spelling bee champ shares secret to success

Update: Jury selection continues in Upatoi murder trial 0:49

Update: Jury selection continues in Upatoi murder trial

Superintendent reacts to board denying his request 0:48

Superintendent reacts to board denying his request

One of three men charged in brutal 2016 Upatoi slayings to plead, a second withdraws plea 0:42

One of three men charged in brutal 2016 Upatoi slayings to plead, a second withdraws plea

Keatings reflect on recent departure from catering venue

Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer
Update: Valley Rescue Mission still needs about $1 Million for new shelter

Local

Update: Valley Rescue Mission still needs about $1 Million for new shelter

The Valley Rescue Mission is well into its Shelter from the Storm Capital Campaign to build a new emergency shelter for women and children. The new facility, adjacent to it's current Damascus Way Home for Women and Children, will double the available shelter beds for women and children. Once the new facility is complete, the current shelter for women and children will be used exclusively for addiction recovery beds, and allow more aftercare and life-skills training. Mitzi Oxford, development director for Valley Rescue Mission, said Wednesday morning the capital campaign has so far received pledges for $4,953,166 and they still need just under a million dollars to reach the goal of $5.8 Million.

Columbus' newest restaurant opens with fanfare, giant cow greeting guests

Local

Columbus' newest restaurant opens with fanfare, giant cow greeting guests

Columbus' newest Chick-fil-A restaurant is now open. The chain's newest restaurant at Columbus Park Crossing opened at 6 a.m. Wednesday by welcoming the "First 100" through its doors. The group had camped out overnight in the restaurant's parking lot for the chance to win for a year's worth of Chick-fil-A meals.

Update: Jury selection continues in Upatoi murder trial

Crime

Update: Jury selection continues in Upatoi murder trial

Jury selection continues in the trial of two men, Jervarceay Tapley and Rufus Leonard Burks IV, charged in the brutal 2016 homicides of a grandmother, son and granddaughter in Columbus’ Upatoi Community. A third defendant, Raheam Daniel Gibson, agreed Monday to plead guilty. About 130 prospective jurors were summoned for the pool from which attorneys will select the panel to hear the murder case. The court is bringing the prospective jurors into the court in groups of about 14 for questioning from each attorney. They then are brought back individually for more specific questions on such matters as pretrial publicity. Jury selection is expected to take most of this week.

Superintendent reacts to board denying his request

Education

Superintendent reacts to board denying his request

Muscogee County School District superintendent David Lewis asked the Muscogee County School Board in a called meeting Monday to use the Presidents Day holiday to make up one of the four missed days of class because of severe weather this school year.

One of three men charged in brutal 2016 Upatoi slayings to plead, a second withdraws plea

Crime

One of three men charged in brutal 2016 Upatoi slayings to plead, a second withdraws plea

Raheam Daniel Gibson, one of three defendants set for trial this week in the brutal 2016 homicides of a grandmother, son and granddaughter in Columbus’ Upatoi area, has agreed to plead guilty on the day jury selection’s to begin. A second suspect, Jervarceay Tapley, had agreed to plead guilty Monday, but abruptly withdrew that plea under questioning from Judge Gil McBride.

Project Homeless Connect: Agency offers help and support for survivors of sexual assault,violence

Local

Project Homeless Connect: Agency offers help and support for survivors of sexual assault,violence

Several local service agencies converged Friday morning on Open Door Community House in Columbus for the annual Project Homeless Connect 2018. Agencies provided information on available services such as housing, educational opportunities, employment, and healthcare. Karin Tyson, a victim advocate with the Sexual Assault Support Center Inc., in Columbus, was there to provide information on how her agency can help victims of sexual assault and violence.

Easterseals West Georgia begins major expansion

Local

Easterseals West Georgia begins major expansion

Easterseals West Georgia broke ground on their new adult facility Thursday morning. The new facility will double capacity and increase services. It will also allow Easterseals West Georgia to expand current programs in adult and children therapeutic day services and offer new programs in supported employment, autism, and behavioral support.

Father shares story of how Easterseals and a Dodge have made a big difference in his family's life

Local

Father shares story of how Easterseals and a Dodge have made a big difference in his family's life

Easterseals West Georgia broke ground on their new adult facility Thursday morning. The new facility will double capacity and increase services. It will also allow Easterseals West Georgia to expand current programs in adult and children therapeutic day services and offer new programs in supported employment, autism, and behavioral support. Jesse Goines, whose daughters Teneia and Tenoia attend the programs, shared during the ceremony a story about one of the many things Easterseals has done to benefit his family.

Mayor challenges everyone to be lifters, not leaners

Local

Mayor challenges everyone to be lifters, not leaners

Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe and the City Council will host the annual State of the City Address at the Central Activities Center at 1500 14th Street in Phenix City on Feb. 1. The public is encouraged to attend the event, where Lowe and councilors will review the city's financial statements, discuss current and future projects, and talk about about issues of interest. This is an excerpt of Lowe's comments from Monday morning's 32nd Annual Martin Luther King Jr., Day Unity Award Breakfast at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center.

Treasure trove of artist's work to go on sale to the public

Local

Treasure trove of artist's work to go on sale to the public

Upon his death Gerry Bosch, a popular artist in Columbus years ago, left about 5,000 paintings, drawings, watercolors, and other works on paper in various stages of completion to Stephen White. Since then they have been stored in a climate controlled apartment. These pieces will now be available for sale to the general public, with prices starting at $35. Various mediums, sizes, subjects, will be available, and many framed. Will White, Stephen's brother, showed the Ledger-Enquirer's Chuck Williams a sample of what's available.