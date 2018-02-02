Midland church planning large expansion

Pastor Jay Bailey says because Solid Rock Church feels an obligation to invest in the next generation and to add value to the community, it is undertaking a building project he calls revolutionary and impactful in its history.
“This is going to be a huge year for Solid Rock,” said Bailey, who has led the church since 2003.
In May, preparation for construction will begin on the two first phases of the church’s “Generations” project.
At a cost of about $3.2 million, the church will build two new structures and do major renovations on another.
And that is just the beginning.
Bailey says work should be done in about 18 months after its start.
There is a third phase, which includes a 1,200 seat sanctuary. No starting time for that has been set but Bailey hopes to see it become a reality by 2023.
Solid Rock’s current sanctuary seats about 650 and two services are held on Sunday.
“This project has been excitingly embraced by the members. It is creating a buzz and an energy in our church,” Bailey said.
What adds to that excitement, according to Bailey, is 2018 is the church’s 25th anniversary. It’s first building was on Hamilton Road and it has been in its current location on Warm Springs Road in Midland since 1997.
In a letter to church members, Bailey said, “two decades have gone by and it is time for us to arise and build again. The time has come to take the baton and expand our facilities to reach the next generation. We are building for future generations who need to be trained, equipped and sent out to reach more people for Jesus Christ.”
The Assemblies of God church owns 16 acres of land of which only three are currently being used.
“We have the space to grow a lot. We are dreaming big,” Bailey said.
The first phase is the building of what the church is calling a celebratorium.
The building will be approximately 18,000 square feet. On the first floor, will be a covered drive-through area, a grand lobby and a new entrance into the existing sanctuary. There will be the Solid Grounds Coffee Boutique, a reception area, and three seating and fellowship areas.
On the second floor, will be a new office complex, two conference rooms and a work room.
“The bottom floor will be a great place for developing relationships,” Bailey said.
As for the second floor, he explained, “We have outgrown the existing office complex.”
The second phase is a student ministry center. It will be approximately 17,000 square feet. It will include two student auditoriums, classrooms, lobby, fellowship areas and a half-sized basketball court.
The existing office complex, about 3,500 square feet, will be converted into a state of the art children’s ministry center.
“We have a very strong student ministries program,” Bailey said.
Solid Rock also has a successful after-school program and would like to someday have a school.
“We want to transform a generation,” Bailey said.
The pastor said the church had put together a master plan for an approximately $10 million building project in 2007 but when the economy collapsed in 2008 the church decided to put the project on hold.
“God gave us the release to go ahead now,” said Bailey. “We are all about making a difference in the lives of people. Our motivation is to build lives and impact people for the glory of Jesus Christ and this growth will help us do that.”
