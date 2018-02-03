Columbus area sorority celebrates 75 years of service

Maxine Lee knows whenever she is in need, her Alpha Kappa Alpha Inc. sorority sisters will be there for her.

“I love my sisters, and I can call on them anytime,” said Lee, a member for 55 years.

But there are many others who benefit from the sisterhood which holds service to others as its highest priority.

Certainly, it would be difficult to find people more involved in service to others than the members of the Gamma Tau Omega Chapter which calls Columbus home. It is celebrating its 75th anniversary.

Gamma Tau Omega, headquartered in a pink and green house on Broadway, is one of 1,012 chapters of the predominately African-American sorority begun in 1908 at Howard University.

President Rochelle Jones said there are currently 158 active members here. All are college-educated women.

Jones is a former principal of Blanchard Elementary School in the Muscogee County School District. The sorority’s foundation, SISTERS (Sisters in Scholarship, Technology, Economics, Refinement and Service) Inc., is led by Phyllis Jones, formerly principal at Rigdon Road Elementary School.

The foundation has handed out about half a million dollars since being formed.

“The combination of friendship and service is what makes AKA so special,” Lee said.

“We are proud of what we have done providing service for mankind. We have been here for 75 years, but this is not the end. We are going to continue to work,” the president said.

The chapter’s main fundraiser is its Rosa Parks Women of Courage Breakfast which is March 5 at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center. Those interested should call 706-593-4597.

The chapters work is in five areas. They are: educational enrichment, health, family strengthening, environment ownership and United Nations.

The chapter’s tutoring aids students with work and college preparation. Hundreds of bookbags have been donated to students. In 2017, $37,000 worth of scholarships were given to students by the chapter. Its First Generation Scholar program pays tuition for selected students who are the first in their family to attend college.

“Education is very important to us. It is the way you break the cycle of poverty. We help someone go to college, and they set an example for a younger sibling,” said Phyllis Jones. “We have many graduates come back and tell us how much they appreciate how we helped them.”

In the area of health, both money and hours of service go to agencies such as the American Heart Association, Alzheimer’s Association and National Alliance on Mental Health.

Family strengthening partnerships have been forged with Open Door Community House, Feeding the Valley, Columbus Housing Authority, Lindsey Kate’s Closet and Hope Harbor to provide food and clothing to the needy.

When it comes to environmental ownership, a project in which the chapter played a key role was the renovating of a playground, the Charlie Hill Park in the Beallwood neighborhood.

Referring to United Nations work, the president said 55 dresses were made out of pillowcases by the chapter and distributed in Africa.

“We have a great time socially,” said the chapter president. “But the most important thing is we make a difference.”