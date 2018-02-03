Top stories from the Ledger-Enquirer | Jan. 28-Feb. 3, 2018

1. Somebody in the Chattahoochee Valley is a millionaire – and they don’t know it: The Georgia Lottery Corp officials are calling it a “a million-dollar mystery.” But for someone who purchased a ticket last summer in West Point, it may end up being a million-dollar miss. A winning ticket with a $1 million prize was sold in August, but as of Monday no one had stepped forward to claim the winnings.
2. Phenix City police officer charged after woman says she was raped while in custody: Officials were emotional as they stood before the media Friday afternoon to announce that a Phenix City police officer was terminated after allegedly raping a woman while she was handcuffed and in custody. “It’s a sad day in law enforcement when we have to arrest one of our own, but I have no sorry or sympathy for the officer involved,” Phenix City Police Chief Ray Smith said. “There is no excuse, and we cannot make any today.”
3. TSYS and Aflac employees meet President Trump in Oval Office to discuss Tax Cuts and Jobs Act: Employees from two Columbus companies, Aflac and TSYS, were among a handful of American workers who met Wednesday with President Donald Trump in the White House Oval Office during a promotion on the impact of the federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act signed into law just before Christmas.
4. Jamie, Melissa Keating talk about gut-wrenching week leaving RiverMill Event Center: It has been a gut-wrenching week for Jamie and Melissa Keating, one of the most difficult in their 24 years of marriage. In October, Jamie Keating Culinary lost the lease on the RiverMill Event Center, a high-end catering and event venue located along the Chattahoochee riverfront in what is left of the old Bibb Mill.
Never miss a local story.
5. Flu death toll hits 25 in Georgia, relentless season could be worst in years: At least 25 people have now been killed by the flu virus so far in Georgia, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. That’s more than double the number of dead just a week before, when 12 people had been killed. The week before that, it was five.
Comments