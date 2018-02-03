Top stories from the Ledger-Enquirer | Jan. 28-Feb. 3, 2018

More Videos

Keatings reflect on recent departure from catering venue 2:35

Keatings reflect on recent departure from catering venue

Pause
Officials strive to regain community's trust after Phenix City officer charged with raping woman in custody 3:10

Officials strive to regain community's trust after Phenix City officer charged with raping woman in custody

Update: Popular event center forges ahead with new management,catering services 1:36

Update: Popular event center forges ahead with new management,catering services

Update: Valley Rescue Mission still needs about $1 Million for new shelter 1:28

Update: Valley Rescue Mission still needs about $1 Million for new shelter

Columbus' newest restaurant opens with fanfare, giant cow greeting guests 1:20

Columbus' newest restaurant opens with fanfare, giant cow greeting guests

Spelling bee champ shares secret to success 1:13

Spelling bee champ shares secret to success

Update: Jury selection continues in Upatoi murder trial 0:49

Update: Jury selection continues in Upatoi murder trial

Superintendent reacts to board denying his request 0:48

Superintendent reacts to board denying his request

One of three men charged in brutal 2016 Upatoi slayings to plead, a second withdraws plea 0:42

One of three men charged in brutal 2016 Upatoi slayings to plead, a second withdraws plea

Project Homeless Connect: Agency offers help and support for survivors of sexual assault,violence 1:04

Project Homeless Connect: Agency offers help and support for survivors of sexual assault,violence

A Phenix City police officer has been arrested after a woman said she was raped while in custody, authorities said Friday morning during a news conference. This is an excerpt of Taylor's comments about the hit to trust law enforcement takes in situations such as these. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer
A Phenix City police officer has been arrested after a woman said she was raped while in custody, authorities said Friday morning during a news conference. This is an excerpt of Taylor's comments about the hit to trust law enforcement takes in situations such as these. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

Local

Top stories from the Ledger-Enquirer | Jan. 28-Feb. 3, 2018

By Joe Walker

jwalker@ledger-enquirer.com

February 03, 2018 08:00 PM

1. Somebody in the Chattahoochee Valley is a millionaire – and they don’t know it: The Georgia Lottery Corp officials are calling it a “a million-dollar mystery.” But for someone who purchased a ticket last summer in West Point, it may end up being a million-dollar miss. A winning ticket with a $1 million prize was sold in August, but as of Monday no one had stepped forward to claim the winnings.

2. Phenix City police officer charged after woman says she was raped while in custody: Officials were emotional as they stood before the media Friday afternoon to announce that a Phenix City police officer was terminated after allegedly raping a woman while she was handcuffed and in custody. “It’s a sad day in law enforcement when we have to arrest one of our own, but I have no sorry or sympathy for the officer involved,” Phenix City Police Chief Ray Smith said. “There is no excuse, and we cannot make any today.”

3. TSYS and Aflac employees meet President Trump in Oval Office to discuss Tax Cuts and Jobs Act: Employees from two Columbus companies, Aflac and TSYS, were among a handful of American workers who met Wednesday with President Donald Trump in the White House Oval Office during a promotion on the impact of the federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act signed into law just before Christmas.

4. Jamie, Melissa Keating talk about gut-wrenching week leaving RiverMill Event Center: It has been a gut-wrenching week for Jamie and Melissa Keating, one of the most difficult in their 24 years of marriage. In October, Jamie Keating Culinary lost the lease on the RiverMill Event Center, a high-end catering and event venue located along the Chattahoochee riverfront in what is left of the old Bibb Mill.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

5. Flu death toll hits 25 in Georgia, relentless season could be worst in years: At least 25 people have now been killed by the flu virus so far in Georgia, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. That’s more than double the number of dead just a week before, when 12 people had been killed. The week before that, it was five.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Keatings reflect on recent departure from catering venue 2:35

Keatings reflect on recent departure from catering venue

Pause
Officials strive to regain community's trust after Phenix City officer charged with raping woman in custody 3:10

Officials strive to regain community's trust after Phenix City officer charged with raping woman in custody

Update: Popular event center forges ahead with new management,catering services 1:36

Update: Popular event center forges ahead with new management,catering services

Update: Valley Rescue Mission still needs about $1 Million for new shelter 1:28

Update: Valley Rescue Mission still needs about $1 Million for new shelter

Columbus' newest restaurant opens with fanfare, giant cow greeting guests 1:20

Columbus' newest restaurant opens with fanfare, giant cow greeting guests

Spelling bee champ shares secret to success 1:13

Spelling bee champ shares secret to success

Update: Jury selection continues in Upatoi murder trial 0:49

Update: Jury selection continues in Upatoi murder trial

Superintendent reacts to board denying his request 0:48

Superintendent reacts to board denying his request

One of three men charged in brutal 2016 Upatoi slayings to plead, a second withdraws plea 0:42

One of three men charged in brutal 2016 Upatoi slayings to plead, a second withdraws plea

Project Homeless Connect: Agency offers help and support for survivors of sexual assault,violence 1:04

Project Homeless Connect: Agency offers help and support for survivors of sexual assault,violence

Officials strive to regain community's trust after Phenix City officer charged with raping woman in custody

View More Video