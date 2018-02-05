More than 50 now dead from flu in Georgia, including more young people

2:35 Keatings reflect on recent departure from catering venue Pause

3:10 Officials strive to regain community's trust after Phenix City officer charged with raping woman in custody

1:36 Update: Popular event center forges ahead with new management,catering services

1:28 Update: Valley Rescue Mission still needs about $1 Million for new shelter

1:20 Columbus' newest restaurant opens with fanfare, giant cow greeting guests

1:13 Spelling bee champ shares secret to success

0:49 Update: Jury selection continues in Upatoi murder trial

0:48 Superintendent reacts to board denying his request

0:42 One of three men charged in brutal 2016 Upatoi slayings to plead, a second withdraws plea