Ralston Towers evacuates due to heating problems. A month later, it’s still chilly.

Owners of the Ralston Tower apartment building on 12th Street remain in violation of city code a month after HUD officials ordered a temporary evacuation.
On Wednesday, representatives of the New Jersey-based PF Ralston, LLC, , which owns the building, appeared at Muscogee County Environmental Court for non-compliance. The company was represented by Columbus attorney, Travis Hargrove, of the Finley firm.
Of 24 units found in violation of city code last month, four still needed heating and cooling repairs on Wednesday, according to City Inspections and Code Director John Hudgison.
Judge Michael Joyner issued a two-week continuance, with the next court appearance scheduled for Feb. 21.
On Jan. 3, the Department of Housing and Urban Development ordered areas of the Ralston Towers temporarily evacuated due to lack of hot water and a portion of the facility being declared unsafe by city officials.
About 20 residents were temporarily evacuated from the building the next day to escape cold hallways and rooms with low temperatures. They were transported by city Metra buses.
Hudgison said many of those residents were eventually moved to units with working heating and cooling systems.
On Jan. 8, the city conducted another inspection, and 24 of the units fell short of the 68-degree threshold despite having heaters. City inspectors issued citations.
