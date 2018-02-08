More Videos

Four large murals by local artists will be placed in Columbus and Phenix City

By Chuck Williams

chwilliams@ledger-enquirer.com

February 08, 2018 04:03 PM

Parts of Columbus are about to get a lot more colorful thanks to a major public art project that will be rolled out Friday morning.

Four massive murals done by five local artists will be showcased during an 11 a.m. downtown news conference. The works, completed over the last three weeks, have been kept under wraps.

The art project is called “My River Valley,” feeding off a poem of the same title written by Northside High School theater instructor Isiah M. Harper. Four local artists — Garry Pound, Butch Anthony, R.C. Hagans, Sally Bradley and Najee Dorsey — have been commissioned to produce public art that is inspired by the poetry.

Dorsey said he was proud of his work and the project in its entirety.

“I hope it speaks to the community,” he said. “I think it’s historic and I think it’s important. All of the artists associated with the project all saw it and interpreted it in our own unique ways.”

Pound, Dorsey and Bradley completed separate works on 10-foot by 20-foot platforms that will be placed in Columbus. Anthony and Hagans collaborated on one work that will be displayed in Phenix City. The locations of the paintings have not been released.

The project is sponsored by Together 2017, in its second year as a community-based campaign initiated by the Columbus Ledger-Enquirer. It will invest nearly $140,000 in an outdoor fitness area at Rotary Park along the Chattahoochee RiverWalk south of downtown and the public art project.

The ceremony to unveil the works is at 11 a.m. at the former Mix Ultra Lounge on the east side of the 1000 block of Broadway.

Chuck Williams: 706-571-8510, @chuckwilliams

