Fifty years later, a danger in Vietnam persists: unexploded ordnance

This is the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War's deadliest year- 1968. Even today,the problem of unexploded ordnance remains a significant, persistent problem. Former Ledger-Enquirer publisher John Greenman traveled to Vietnam to tell the story of not only the Vietnamese impacted by the decades-old ordnance, but that of an organization founded by a United States Army veteran that helps clear the unexploded ordnance, teaches children about the risks, and assists victims. You can read Greenman's full account in the Sunday print edition of the Ledger-Enquirer or online at www.ledger-enquirer.com Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

