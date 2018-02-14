More Videos

Local

Two men die after being struck by vehicle on Interstate 185

February 14, 2018 07:35 AM

Two men died early Wednesday after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate 185, Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said.

The pedestrians, who names have yet to be released, were pronounced dead on the scene around 5:56 a.m. Their bodies will be transported to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab in Decatur for an autopsy.

Bryan said the crash appeared to have happened around 5:30 a.m. near the access road that runs parallel to Interstate 185 and near JR Allen Parkway. He said the vehicle the men were traveling in ran out of gas and the driver pulled off to the side of the road to fill it with gas.

"He wasn't completely out of the road, and the other one came to his assistance," the coroner said. "They were putting gas in the vehicle when another car came along and side-swiped the vehicle that had run out of gas. He hit both of them and killed both of them."

Stay with the Ledger-Enquirer for more on this breaking news.

