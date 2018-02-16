More Videos

Jury can't agree on murder counts in Upatoi triple homicide trial. Here's the breakdown.

Jury can’t agree on murder counts in Upatoi triple homicide trial. Here's the breakdown.

A Columbus school will begin drug-testing students next school year. Here's why.

A Columbus school will begin drug-testing students next school year. Here's why.

Upatoi Murder Trial: Attorney asks jury to not hold her client accountable for Tapley's crimes

Upatoi Murder Trial: Attorney asks jury to not hold her client accountable for Tapley's crimes

Prosecutor to jury: Three lives, three futures were stolen

Prosecutor to jury: Three lives, three futures were stolen

'He was a fighter. He was a trooper.'

'He was a fighter. He was a trooper.'

Why these MCSD public forums matter

Why these MCSD public forums matter

Youngest of Upatoi murder victims had 23 stab wounds, massive head trauma, medical examiner testifies

Youngest of Upatoi murder victims had 23 stab wounds, massive head trauma, medical examiner testifies

What happens when you take a poet's work and mix in five artists? Watch this to find out.

What happens when you take a poet's work and mix in five artists? Watch this to find out.

Raw video: Sheriff's deputies respond to bomb threat

Raw video: Sheriff's deputies respond to bomb threat

A graffiti artist and a folk artist walked into a studio. Out came one mural you can soon see for yourself

A graffiti artist and a folk artist walked into a studio. Out came one mural you can soon see for yourself

Local

A $150K lottery ticket was sold at a Columbus gas station. Was it yours?

By Scott Berson

sberson@ledger-enquirer.com

February 16, 2018 07:16 AM

Somebody in Columbus has a windfall waiting.

A jackpot lottery ticket worth $150,000 was sold in Columbus for the Feb. 6 Fantasy 5 drawing, lottery officials say.

It was sold at the Circle K gas station at 7330 Veterans Parkway. That's the one pretty far up north near Double Churches Park.

The winning lottery numbers for that drawing were: 14-21-27-38-40.

No winner has come forward to claim the prize yet, lottery officials say.

Fantasy 5 winners only have 180 days to come forward and claim their prize. If they don't, the money does back to the state to help fund HOPE scholarships and Pre-K programs, as well as programs to help treat problem gambling.

Prizes can be claimed a couple different ways, either by mail or by going to the Georgia Lottery Headquarters in Atlanta or a district office. Find out more here.

