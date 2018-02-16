A $150K lottery ticket was sold at a Columbus gas station. Was it yours?

Somebody in Columbus has a windfall waiting.
A jackpot lottery ticket worth $150,000 was sold in Columbus for the Feb. 6 Fantasy 5 drawing, lottery officials say.
It was sold at the Circle K gas station at 7330 Veterans Parkway. That's the one pretty far up north near Double Churches Park.
The winning lottery numbers for that drawing were: 14-21-27-38-40.
No winner has come forward to claim the prize yet, lottery officials say.
Fantasy 5 winners only have 180 days to come forward and claim their prize. If they don't, the money does back to the state to help fund HOPE scholarships and Pre-K programs, as well as programs to help treat problem gambling.
Prizes can be claimed a couple different ways, either by mail or by going to the Georgia Lottery Headquarters in Atlanta or a district office. Find out more here.
